2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final Match Tracker

That is it….Hard Luck Galway….fantastic performance all year in such circumstances.

Desperate hard luck on Galway…They gave it absolutely everything.

That is it….Kilkenny win by 1-14 to 1-11. A goal from the penalty spot.

All eyes on the referee….ball is cleared and it looks like that is it…

Galway have one last chance….a free….Rebecca Hennelly will take it and drop it in….

Galway have it…Niamh Hanniffy….To Carrie Dolan…Free Out Kilkenny

Carrie Dolan with a free and Galway close the gap to three points…Time is now a factor….

Three minutes of injury time to be played…Galway needs a goal…

Denise Gaule with a free and she has extended Kilkenny’s lead…Kilkenny 1-14 Galway 1-10

A goal here for Kilkenny could win it…Denise Gaule will take it….GOAL Kilkenny…They now lead 1-13 to 1-10

Kilkenny have the ball….Thrown it looks like but the referee has given a penalty for Kilkenny!

Four minutes left plus injury time…

Siobhan McGrath goes to ground…Free Galway….A Chance to level the game….Carrie Dolan will take it and the teams are level…AGAIN!

The other Kilkenny….Niamh that is….scores a beauty! The gap is one again….Kilkenny 0-13 Galway 1-9.

Ball breaks inside….Caitriona Cormican goes for it…Kilkenny player goes to ground….Kilkenny free out…

Nine minutes left…Galway win a free but it’s a difficult angle and Carrie Dolan’s effort goes wide.

Kilkenny create space and they get another point….They now lead by two points….Kilkenny 0-13 Galway 1-8.

Referee calls the water break at the mid way point of the Second Half…Just a single point between the teams..

Kilkenny have a half chance….Galway block but it falls to Aoife Doyle and it goes over the bar….Kilkenny leading by 0-12 to Galway’s 1-8.

Galway free after Caitriona Cormican is fouled…

Kilkenny wins a sideline ball but it came off a Kilkenny stick….Bit unfair for Galway…

What odds a replay,This game is end to end at the minute and is being played at a rapid pace from the start…

Carrie Dolan at the other end….Teams are level. Galway 1-8 Kilkenny 0-11.

Denise Gaule has it and she puts Kilkenny in front….Kilkenny 0-11 Galway 1-7

From the Puck Out Kilkenny win a free….They could take the lead here….Claire Phelan takes it but Galway collect and clear it…

Puck out for Galway goes wrong and Aoife Doyle this time levels it….Galway 1-7 Kilkenny 0-10.

At the other end….Kilkenny win a free and Denise Gaule can level it again…No Mistake…NO! It’s Gone Wide!

Aoife Donoghue has a chance from a tight angle but she nails it! Galway 1-7 Kilkenny 0-9.

Katie Nolan has a chance to level and she does….Galway 1-6 Kilkenny 0-9.

The hits are coming in hard and fast…Free Kilkenny and Sarah Dervan is not happy….Denise Gaule will take it and puts it over the bar and the gap is back to one again….Galway 1-6 Kilkenny 0-8.

Siobhan McGrath with a great response! Galway’s lead is two again…Galway 1-6 Kilkenny 0-7.

Kilkenny with a free and Denise Gaule points it….Galway 1-5 Kilkenny 0-7.

Teams are out for the Second Half….No Change for Galway

Thirty Minutes still to be played and it’s anyone’s yet. Be Right Back….

Heather Cooney clears and the referee blows for Half Time…Galway Lead 1-5 to 0-6 at the break…

The referee takes a look at his watch….Injury time now all but up at the end of the First Half….

Long ball from Sarah Healy in around the house….Orlaith McGrath with a chance but it is cleared…Ruck ball and it’s not coming out….Throw in…

Siobhan McGrath…Chance…OFF THE POST…Aoife Donoghue is fouled but referee says no foul….Kilkenny clear the ball….Galway wins the free out…

Aoife Doyle has a chance for Kilkenny and there could be a goal here…It goes over the bar…Galway 1-5 Kilkenny 0-6.

There are going to be FIVE minutes of injury time at the end of the First Half….

A goal straight of the Sarsfield’s handbook! Hopper Himself would be proud of THAT Finish!

Galway Chance….Siobhan McGrath to Orlaith McGrath…WHAT A GOAL! Galway 1-5 Kilkenny 0-5!

Ann Dalton however does not and the teams are level….Galway 0-5 Kilkenny 0-5

Kilkenny free at the other end but Denise Gaule’s effort goes wide…

Ailish O’Reilly with a great pass to Niamh Kilkenny but the referee blows up for a throw pass….VERY Tight call….Free out…

Good response from Kilkenny and the gap is down to one…Galway 0-5 Kilkenny 0-4.

Galway free…Ailish O’Reilly is fouled…Carrie Dolan with the chance to extend Galway’s lead and it’s over the bar….Galway 0-5 Kilkenny 0-3.

Carrie Dolan to Siobhan McGrath and the ball falls to Ailish O’Reilly and she gets the point….Galway lead again…Galway 0-4 Kilkenny 0-3.

First Half Water Break and the teams are level but it has been an intense first seventeen minutes!

Close to the First Half Water Break….Kilkenny have won a free that will level it if it goes over…Denise Gaule doesn’t need to be asked twice….Galway 0-3 Kilkenny 0-3.

End to end stuff at the moment but neither team getting on top….Defenses are excellent so far…

Niamh Hanniffy has the ball….Route one from her and she wins the free….Carrie Dolan will take it….No Mistake….Galway 0-3 Kilkenny 0-2.

Caitriona Cormican fouled and Galway get the free…Carrie Dolan will take it…It’s good…Galway 0-2 Kilkenny 0-2.

Kilkenny free straight in front of the posts and it sails over…Kilkenny 0-2 Galway 0-1…

Yellow card for Niamh we think…

Niamh Hanniffy could be in a bit of trouble here….High challenge from here according to the referee…Free Kilkenny…..

Aoife Doyle levels for Kilkenny…0-1 each…It’s been a manic start!

Siobhan McGrath has the ball and slots it OVER THE BAR! Galway 0-1 Kilkenny 0-0.

Almost time for throw in…The Ball is in and the GAME IS ON!

Our Commentary Team of Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins in situ ahead of the game…

Kilkenny have arrived…

The O’Duffy Cup Looks amazing ahead of tonight’s game….

Lead by their captain Sarah Dervan, The Galway team arrive in Croke Park (Pictures are courtesy of INPHO)

Half an Hour to go…..

Our Match Commentator Tommy Devane sets the scene ahead of the big game…

Galway are out on the pitch having their pre-game walk ahead of the game…

Followed by Kilkenny…..

The teams were named yesterday and we will start with Galway….

The build up has been moving nicely ahead of the big game with Galway looking for their second all-Ireland Senior Title in a row. If they were to do that, it would be an historic first for the County.

Good Evening everyone and welcome to Galway bay FM’s Match Tracker for the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Final between Galway and Kilkenny from Croke Park.