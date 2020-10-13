2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championships Set To Reach Into Supporters’ Homes

· 5 Group Stage matches of Senior Championship to be live streamed by Liberty Insurance

· Senior Final set for Croke Park showpiece

· Trial Playing Rules to be implemented across all Championship grades

The 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championships are set for an exciting edition as they take place over a 9-week period beginning on Saturday October 17th as intercounty Camogie action makes a welcome return to the playing fields to conclude an unprecedented year.

This year’s Championships will culminate with the Senior Final taking place in Croke Park on Saturday December 12th – the first Senior Final in this year’s Gaelic Games calendar. Uniquely, the Final will throw-in at 7pm under the lights in Croke Park.

Liberty Insurance also announced today that they will once more bring the game live into the homes of supporters around the world by live streaming five key matches on their Facebook Page during the Group Stages of the Senior Championship.

This coverage will ensure that there will be a match available to supporters to view during each round of the Senior Championship either online or on television via broadcast partner RTÉ’s live match coverage which will begin from the Quarter-Finals right through to December’s Final in Croke Park on Saturday December 12th.

Launching this year’s Championship, Camogie Association President Kathleen Woods said: “I am delighted to see the return of intercounty competition with the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Championships getting underway this weekend.

“It will be an unusual end to the year but a very exciting one as we get to see the very best players and teams compete for All-Ireland glory long into the Winter months. I commend all of our players and their management teams for their ongoing dedication to adapt to many challenges in this unprecedented year.

“I have no doubt that the high standards set in recent years will once more be on display and I am looking forward to the action getting underway.”

Speaking on behalf of Liberty Insurance, Stuart Trotter said: “We are delighted to launch the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championships. Throughout this challenging year Liberty has continued to put people first in the fight against COVID-19, from our €1.85million donation to ALONE, Barnardos and Pieta on behalf of our customers, to ensuring this year’s Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship reaches every home in Ireland – at a time when the escapism of sport is very much needed.

“Our commitment to putting people first doesn’t stop there, we are working with the Camogie Association to ensure that the Championships runs with complete adherence to the latest public health guidelines and that they will be adapted as necessary should these guidelines and measures change over the coming weeks. In these uncertain times, one thing is steadfast – the health and safety of each player, team and supporter will be the number one priority throughout the Championships.

“When our sponsorship began in 2013 our focus was to raise the profile and exposure of players and the sport of Camogie. In 2019, Liberty made history for the sport by enabling the broadcasting of the Group Stages of the Senior Championship via live streaming on our Facebook page. Little did we know back then how integral this streaming would be in 2020 in light of the COVID-19 restrictions. We’re really excited for what will no doubt be very memorable Championships – regardless of where we get to enjoy it from – the stands or our couches.”

Fixtures:

Saturday October 17th

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship (Group 1)

Offaly v Cork, Venue & Throw-in TBC, Referee: John Dermody (Westmeath)

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship (Group 2)

Limerick v Westmeath, Bruff GAA @ 2pm, Referee: Justin Heffernan (Wexford)

Waterford v Kilkenny, Walsh Park @ 2pm, Referee: Andy Larkin (Cork)

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Intermediate Championship (Group 1)

Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium @ 2pm, Referee: Barry Nea (Westmeath)

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Premier Junior Championship (Group 1)

Clare v Offaly, Cratloe GAA @ 2pm, Referee: Kevin O’Brien (Limerick)

Sunday October 18th

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship (Group 1)

Wexford v Galway, Bellefield, Enniscorthy @ 2pm, Referee: Owen Elliot (Antrim)

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship (Group 3)

Tipperary v Clare, The Ragg @ 2pm, Ray Kelly (Kildare)

Full fixture details can be found at www.camogie.ie/fixtures-results/liberty-insurance-all-ireland-championships/