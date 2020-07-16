2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championship Draws

Galway have been drawn with Cork, Wexford and Offaly in Group One of the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship following the draw this evening in Croke Park.

The draw for the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship has also been made and Galway have been drawn with Dublin, Kildare and Laois.

The revised draws for the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Championships took place this evening in Croke Park.

The draws in full are:

Senior Championship

Group 1

Cork

Galway

Offaly

Wexford

Group 2

Kilkenny

Limerick

Waterford

Westmeath

Group 3

Clare

Dublin

Tipperary

The structure of this competition will see the winners of Groups 1 and 2 proceed directly to the Semi-Finals.

The Quarter-Finals of the Senior Championship will see a further draw take place where the winner of Group 3 and the runners-up of Groups 1, 2 and 3 will play each other.

Intermediate Championship

Group 1

Dublin

Galway

Kildare

Laois

Group 2

Cork

Kerry

Meath

Group 3

Derry

Down

Kilkenny

Group 4

Antrim

Carlow

Tipperary

The structure of this competition will see the winners of each group progress to the Semi-Finals, with the winner of Group 1 playing the winner of Group 2, and the winner of Group 3 playing the winner of Group 4.

Premier Junior Championship

Group 1

Clare

Offaly

Wexford

Group 2

Armagh

Limerick

Roscommon

Waterford

The structure of this competition will see both the winners and runners-up in each group progress to the Semi-Finals.

A full fixtures schedule for the 2020 Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Championships will follow in due course with the intercounty season set to begin from October 17th onwards.