2020 Galway Senior Club Hurling All-Stars Announced

The 2020 Galway Senior Club Hurling All-Stars have been revealed.

Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan made the announcement on FYI Galway on Monday evening.

Sponsored by McCarthy’s Bar, Kilbeacanty, the awards honour the top players with their clubs over this season’s Brooks Senior Hurling Championship.

Six clubs are among the line-up. Three-in-a-row champions St. Thomas have five players selected; runners-up Turloughmore have four; there are three from Cappataggle; while Sarsfields, Loughrea and Ahascragh/Fohenagh are also represented.

