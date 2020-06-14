2020 Galway Camogie Championship Draws Announced

The draws for the revamped County Senior, Intermediate and Junior A, B and C Camogie Championships took place this afternoon and was broadcast on the Galway Camogie and Galway Bay FM Facebook pages….
The draws are as follows…
2020 Galway Club Camogie Championship Draws
Senior Camogie Championships
Sponsored By The Lough Rea Hotel and Spa
Senior A
Group 1 – Sarsfields, Ardrahan, Mullagh
Group 2 – St. Thomas, Oranmore/Maree, Davitts
Senior B
Group 1 – Athenry, Capptaggle, Carnmore
Group 2 – Craughwell, Eyrecourt, Killimor
Intermediate Camogie Championships
Sponsored by Duane’s Daybreak and Hardware Kiltullagh
Group 1 – Ballinderreen, Kinvara, Castlegar
Group 2 – Ahascragh/Caltra, Shamrocks, Clarinbridge
Group 3 – Pearses, Kiltulla/Killimordaly, Mountbellew/Moylough
Junior Championships
Sponsored By O’Grady’s Gort
Group 1 – Sarsfields, Turloughmore, Bothar na Tra, Liam Mellows
Group 2 – Na Brideoga, Cois Fharraige, Kiltormer
Junior B
Group 1 – Ardrahan, Kilconieron, Abbeyknockmoy, Kinvara/St Colmans.
Group 2 – Athenry, Sylane, Portumna.
Group 3 — Skehana/Menlough, Craughwell, St. Thomas.
Junior B Special
Group 1 – Westport, Bothar na Tra, Mountbellew/Moylough.
Group 2 – Castlebar, Ballinasloe, Davitts.
Group 3 – Shamrocks, Castlegar, Eyrecourt.
Group 4 – Carnmore, Killimor, Ahascragh/Caltra.
Details of the matches will be announced in due course