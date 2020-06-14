2020 Galway Camogie Championship Draws Announced

The draws for the revamped County Senior, Intermediate and Junior A, B and C Camogie Championships took place this afternoon and was broadcast on the Galway Camogie and Galway Bay FM Facebook pages….

The draws are as follows…

2020 Galway Club Camogie Championship Draws

Senior Camogie Championships

Senior A

Group 1 – Sarsfields, Ardrahan, Mullagh

Group 2 – St. Thomas, Oranmore/Maree, Davitts

Senior B

Group 1 – Athenry, Capptaggle, Carnmore

Group 2 – Craughwell, Eyrecourt, Killimor

Intermediate Camogie Championships

Group 1 – Ballinderreen, Kinvara, Castlegar

Group 2 – Ahascragh/Caltra, Shamrocks, Clarinbridge

Group 3 – Pearses, Kiltulla/Killimordaly, Mountbellew/Moylough

Junior Championships

Group 1 – Sarsfields, Turloughmore, Bothar na Tra, Liam Mellows

Group 2 – Na Brideoga, Cois Fharraige, Kiltormer

Junior B

Group 1 – Ardrahan, Kilconieron, Abbeyknockmoy, Kinvara/St Colmans.

Group 2 – Athenry, Sylane, Portumna.

Group 3 — Skehana/Menlough, Craughwell, St. Thomas.

Junior B Special

Group 1 – Westport, Bothar na Tra, Mountbellew/Moylough.

Group 2 – Castlebar, Ballinasloe, Davitts.

Group 3 – Shamrocks, Castlegar, Eyrecourt.

Group 4 – Carnmore, Killimor, Ahascragh/Caltra.

