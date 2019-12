2020 Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Draw And Fixtures

Round 1 – Jan 12th 2020

First Team Named Has Home Advantage

(A) NUIG v UCC

(B) IT Tralee v IT Carlow

(C) IT Sligo v UL

(D) Athlone IT v Letterkenny IT

(E) UCD v UU

(F) Maynooth U v St Mary’s

(G) DCU DE v Garda College

(H) QUB v TU Dublin

Quarter Finals – Jan 19th 2020

First team named has Home Advantage subject to Home and Away arrangement.

(I) Winner of A v Winner of B

(J) Winner of C v Winner of D

(K) Winner of E v Winner of F

(L) Winner of G v Winner of H

Semi Finals – Jan 22nd 2020

Venue TBC

(M) Winner of I v Winner of J

(N) Winner of K v Winner of L

Final – 29.01.20 – TBC

Relegation Final – Jan 19th2020 – Neutral

Loser of Fixture B v Loser of Fixture D