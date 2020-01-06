2020 Corrib Oil Galway International Rally Revs Up!

Galway Motor Club have announced that that Corrib Oil are returning to sponsor the 2020 Galway International Rally. The 2019 Galway International Rally was a very successful event, with an entry of in excess of 100 rally teams from Ireland, UK and Europe. The winners were Craig Breen, with Paul Nagle co-driving, in a Fiesta R5. They had a 14 second advantage over Alastair Fisher and Gordon Noble driving a similar car. Third were Josh Moffett and Keith Moriarty in another Fiesta R5.

The 2020 Corrib Oil Galway International Rally gets underway on Saturday 1st February, and the list of early entries suggests a great weekends rallying is ahead. Galway Motor Club Secretary, Gary Leonard, is returning as Clerk of the Course, and he will head up a team of over 150 volunteers and officials to ensure the smooth running of the event.

On Saturday 1st February crews will sign-on at the event headquarters, complete a route recce, followed by Scrutiny. The Ceremonial Start will take place from Eyre Square that evening. Sunday’s route will have 120 kilometres of closed road stages centered on the town of Loughrea. The Service Area will be in Loughrea. Detailed Maps and Time Schedules will be available from the Official Rally Programme which will be available closer to the event. Rally Headquarters for the rally weekend is the Clayton Hotel, Ballybrit, Galway.

The 2020 event will have International Status and will be the opening round of the Irish Tarmac Rally Championship. The event will include a Historic Rally and a Junior Rally. An entry of over 100 rally teams is expected. A draw for an entry fee refund will take place, for those who have made a paid entry before January 24th.

The rally will bring a welcome early season boost to visitor numbers in Galway City and County. The event generates over 2,000 bed nights annually. It will be the first International Sporting event in 2020 in the West of Ireland. The first Galway International Rally took place in 1971.

The launch of both the 2020 Corrib Oil Galway International Rally and the 2020 Irish Tarmac Rally Championship will take place at 8pm on Friday 17th January at the Clayton Hotel Galway and all are welcome to attend.