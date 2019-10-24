2020 Connacht Minor and U20 football draws made

The draws for the FBD League as well as the Connacht Minor and U20 football championships were made last night. New Galway football manager Padraig Joyce’s first game in charge will be against Mayo in the semi-finals of the FBD League in January. Defending Connacht U20 champions Galway will play Mayo in the quarter-finals of next year’s U20 championship in early February with the winners playing Leitrim in the semi-finals. Next year’s All Ireland U20 football final will be played on the last weekend of March following a Croke Park decision last weekend. Meanwhile, nominations for the position of Galway U20 football manager close tomorrow (Friday) with interviews set to take place next week to see who will succeed Padraig Joyce.

And defending Connacht Minor champions Galway will also play Mayo at home in their first round-robin game on the 2020 provincial minor championship.