2020 Claregalway Hotel County Senior Football Championship Draw

The scene in the Claregalway Hotel before the Senior Championship Draw

County, Connacht and All-Ireland Club Champions Corofin have been drawn with All-Ireland Intermediate Club Champions Oughterard and Monivea/Abbey at the group stage of the Claregalway Hotel County Senior Football Championship. The revamped draw sees three group of four teams and two groups of three with Corofin in one of the three team groups. The other three team group sees An Cheathrú Rua, Milltown and St James.

Of the Four Team Groups, Salthill/Knocknacarra, St Michaels, an Spideál and Bearna make up group one, Moycullen, Micheal Breathnach, Mountbellew/Moylough and Annaghdown makes up Group two and Tuam Stars, Caherlistrane, Claregalway and Killannin are in Group three, the last of the four team groups.

The Draw in full is….

2020 Claregalway Hotel County Senior Football Championship

Group One

Salthill/Knocknacarra

St Michaels

An Spideál

Bearna

Group Two

Moycullen

Micheal Breathnach

Mountbellew/Moylough

Annaghdown

Group Three

Tuam Stars

Caherlistrane

Claregalway

Killannin

Group Four A

Corofin

Oughterard

Monivea/Abbey

Group Four B

An Cheathrú Rua

Milltown

St James

How the games will be played in the 2020 County Senior Football Championships.