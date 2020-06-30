2020 Claregalway Hotel County Senior Football Championship Draw

County, Connacht and All-Ireland Club Champions Corofin have been drawn with All-Ireland Intermediate Club Champions Oughterard and Monivea/Abbey at the group stage of the Claregalway Hotel County Senior Football Championship. The revamped draw sees three group of four teams and two groups of three with Corofin in one of the three team groups. The other three team group sees An Cheathrú Rua, Milltown and St James.
Of the Four Team Groups, Salthill/Knocknacarra, St Michaels, an Spideál and Bearna make up group one, Moycullen, Micheal Breathnach, Mountbellew/Moylough and Annaghdown makes up Group two and Tuam Stars, Caherlistrane, Claregalway and Killannin are in Group three, the last of the four team groups.
The Draw in full is….
2020 Claregalway Hotel County Senior Football Championship
Group One
Salthill/Knocknacarra
St Michaels
An Spideál
Bearna
Group Two
Moycullen
Micheal Breathnach
Mountbellew/Moylough
Annaghdown
Group Three
Tuam Stars
Caherlistrane
Claregalway
Killannin
Group Four A
Corofin
Oughterard
Monivea/Abbey
Group Four B
An Cheathrú Rua
Milltown
St James