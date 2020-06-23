2020 Camogie Championship Fixtures Released

The fixtures for the 2020 County Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championships have been released this afternoon. The games will begin on the weekend of the 28th and 29th of July with the Junior Championship beginning on the 1st and 2nd of August.
The Fixtures are as follows
SENIOR A CHAMPIONSHIP
Co-Ordinator: Mary Helbert – 087 – 9444898
Group 1
Sarsfields
Ardrahan
Mullagh
Group 2
St Thomas
Oranmore/Maree
Davitts
Fixtures
28th/29th July
Sarsfields v Ardrahan
St Thomas v Oranmore/Maree
Mullagh and Davitts – Bye
4th/5th August
Mullagh v Sarsfields
Davitts v St Thomas
Ardrahan and Oranmore/Maree – Bye
11th/12th August
Ardrahan v Mullagh
Oranmore/Maree v Davitts
Sarsfields and St Thomas – Bye
Quarter Final 22nd/23rd of August
Semi – final 5th/6th of September
Final 19th/20th September
First named team is home game
Note: Two bottom teams in A are in a play off to see who goes down to B
• All games will be home and away, with each team having one home game. each club can do there own gate for home game but must pay lines men 20 euro each and they pay their portion of referee fees.
• All games to be finished out on the day.
In the event of a draw match, extra time of 10 minutes per half to be played.
If the score remains tied, a further 10 minutes to be played of two 5 minute halves.
• Score difference will apply where teams finish on the same points.
** As the timeframe is very tight, no excuses will be accepted for games not going ahead **
SENIOR B CHAMPIONSHIP
Co-Ordinator: Mary Helbert – 087 – 9444898
Group 1
Athenry
Capptaggle
Carnmore
Group 2
Craughwell
Eyrecourt
Killimor
Fixtures
28th/29th July
Athenry v Capptaggle
Craughwell v Eyrecourt
Carnmore and Killimor – Bye
4th/5th of August
Carnmore v Athenry
Killimor v Craughwell
Cappataggle and Eyrecourt – Bye
Cappataggle v Carnmore
11th/12th of August
Eyrecourt v Killimor
Athenry and Craughwell – Bye
Quarter Final 22nd/23rd of August
Semifinal 5th/6th of September
Final 19th/20th of September
Note: Two bottom teams in B playoff for Relegation
• All games will be home and away, with each team having one home game and each club can do their own gate for home game but must pay lines men 20 euro each and they pay their portion of referee fees.
• All games to be finished out on the day.
In the event of a draw match, extra time of 10 minutes per half to be played.
If the score remains tied, a further 10 minutes to be played of two 5 minute halves.
• Score difference will apply where teams finish on the same points.
** As the timeframe is very tight, no excuses will be accepted for games not going ahead **
INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Co Ordinator: Gerry Mullins – 087 – 6917868
Group 1
Ballinderreen
Kinvara
Castlegar
Group 2
Ahascragh/Caltra
Shamrocks
Clarinbridge
Group 3
Pearses
Kiltulla/Killiomordaly
Mountbellew/Moylough
Fixtures
28th/29th of July
Ballinderreen v Kinvara
Ahascragh/Caltra v Shamrocks
Pearses v Kiltulla/Killimordaly
Castlegar, Clarinbridge and Mountbellew/Moylough – Bye
4th/5th of August
Castlegar v Ballinderreen
Clarinbridge v Ahascragh/Caltra
Mountbellew/Moylough v Pearses
Kinvara, Shamrocks and Kiltulla/Killimordaly – Bye
11th/12th of August
Kinvara v Castlegar
Shamrocks v Clarinbridge
Kiltulla/Killimordaly v Mountbellew/Moylough
Ballindeeren, Ahascragh/Caltra and Pearses – Bye
Quarter Final 22nd/23rd of August
Semi – final 5th/6th of September
Final 19th/20th of September
• 3 Groups of 3 – Open Draw
• Top team in each group qualify – the 2 best finishing teams (incl. points and
score difference) go through to semi-finals
• The remaining top finishing team goes into a quarter final with the three 2nd place
teams in each group – Crossover Open Draw applies
NO RELEGATION
Note:
• All games will be home and away, with each team having one home game and each club can do there own gate for home game but must pay lines men 20 euro each and they pay their portion of referee fees.
• All games to be finished out on the day.
In the event of a draw match, extra time of 10 minutes per half to be played.
If the score remains tied, a further 10 minutes to be played of two 5 minute halves.
• Score difference will apply where teams finish on the same points.
** As the timeframe is very tight, no excuses will be accepted for games not going ahead **
JUNIOR A CHAMPIONSHIP
Co-Ordinator: Angela Moran – 087 – 9604564
Group 1
Sarsfields
Turloughmore
Bothar na Tra
Liam Mellows
Group 2
Ná Brídeoga
Cois Fharraige
Kiltormer
Fixtures
6th/7th of August
Sarsfields v Turloughmore
Cois Fharraige v Na Brídeoga
Bothar na Tra v Liam Mellows
Kiltormer bye
13th/14th August
Bothar na Trá v Sarsfields
Killtormer v Na Brídeoga
Turloughmore v Liam Mellows
Cois Fharraige bye
20th/21st of August
Sarsfields v Liam Mellows
Cois Fharraige v Kiltormer
Turloughmore v Bothar na Trá
Na Brídeoga Bye
Quarter Final 28th/29th of August
Semi – Final 13th September
Final – TBC
• All games will be home and away, with each team having one home game.
• All games to be finished out on the day.
In the event of a draw match, extra time of 10 minutes per half to be played.
If the score remains tied, a further 10 minutes to be played of two 5 minute halves.
• Score difference will apply where teams finish on the same points.
** As the timeframe is very tight, no excuses will be accepted for games not going ahead **
JUNIOR B CHAMPIONSHIP
Co-Ordinator – Johnny Kane – 087 – 9137672
Group 1
Ardrahan
Kilconieron
Abbeyknockmoy
Kinvara/St Colemans
Group 2
Athenry
Sylane
Portumna
Group 3
Skehana/Menlough
Craughwell
St. Thomas
Fixtures
2nd/3rd of August
Ardrahan v Kilconieron
Athenry v Sylane
Abbeyknockmoy v Kinvara/Coleman’s
Skehana /Menlough v Craughwell
Portumna and St Thomas – Bye
11th/12thAugust
Kinvara/Colemans v Ardrahan
Portumna v Athenry
Kilconieron v Abbeyknockmoy
Thomas v Skehana/Menlough
Sylane and Craughwell – Bye
22nd/23rd of August
Ardrahan v Abbeyknockmoy
Sylane v Portumna
Kilconieron v St. Colemans
Craughwell v St. Thomas
Athenry and Skehana/Menlough – Bye
Quarter Final 28th/29th of August
Semi – final 13th September
Final – TBC
• All games will be home and away, with each team having one home game.
• All games to be finished out on the day.
In the event of a draw match, extra time of 10 minutes per half to be played.
If the score remains tied, a further 10 minutes to be played of two 5 minute halves.
• Score difference will apply where teams finish on the same points.
** As the timeframe is very tight, no excuses will be accepted for games not going ahead **
JUNIOR C CHAMPIONSHIP
Co – Ordinator-Sinead Kelly – 087 – 7508990
Group 1
Westport
Bothar na Tra
Mountbellew/Moylough
Group 2
Castlebar
Ballinasloe
Davitts
Group 3
Shamrocks
Castlegar
Eyrecourt
Group 4
Carnmore
Killimor
Ahascragh/Caltra
Fixtures
1st/2nd of August
Westport v Bothar na Tra
Ballinasloe v Castlebar
Mountbellew/Moylough and Davitts – Bye
2nd/3rd of August
Shamrocks v Castlegar
Carnmore v Killimor
Eyrecourt and Ahascragh/Caltra – Bye
8th/9th August
Mountbellew/Moylough v Westport
Davitts v Castlebar
Bothar na Trá and Ballinasloe – Bye
11th/12th August
Eyrecourt v Shamrocks
Ahascragh/Caltra v Carnmore
Castlegar and Killimor Bye
15th/16th of August
Bother na Trá v Mountbellew/Moylough
Ballinasloe v Davitts
Westport and Castlebar – Bye
22nd/23rd of August
Castlegar v Eyrecourt
Killimor v Ahascragh/Caltra
Shamrocks and Carnmore Bye
Quarter Final 28th/29th of August
Semi – final 13th September
Final – TBC
• All games will be home and away, with each team having one home game.
• All games to be finished out on the day.
In the event of a draw match, extra time of 10 minutes per half to be played.
If the score remains tied, a further 10 minutes to be played of two 5 minute halves.
• Score difference will apply where teams finish on the same points.
** As the timeframe is very tight, no excuses will be accepted for games not going ahead **