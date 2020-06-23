2020 Camogie Championship Fixtures Released

The fixtures for the 2020 County Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championships have been released this afternoon. The games will begin on the weekend of the 28th and 29th of July with the Junior Championship beginning on the 1st and 2nd of August.

The Fixtures are as follows

SENIOR A CHAMPIONSHIP

Co-Ordinator: Mary Helbert – 087 – 9444898

Group 1

Sarsfields

Ardrahan

Mullagh

Group 2

St Thomas

Oranmore/Maree

Davitts

Fixtures

28th/29th July

Sarsfields v Ardrahan

St Thomas v Oranmore/Maree

Mullagh and Davitts – Bye

4th/5th August

Mullagh v Sarsfields

Davitts v St Thomas

Ardrahan and Oranmore/Maree – Bye

11th/12th August

Ardrahan v Mullagh

Oranmore/Maree v Davitts

Sarsfields and St Thomas – Bye

Quarter Final 22nd/23rd of August

Semi – final 5th/6th of September

Final 19th/20th September

First named team is home game

Note: Two bottom teams in A are in a play off to see who goes down to B

• All games will be home and away, with each team having one home game. each club can do there own gate for home game but must pay lines men 20 euro each and they pay their portion of referee fees.

• All games to be finished out on the day.

In the event of a draw match, extra time of 10 minutes per half to be played.

If the score remains tied, a further 10 minutes to be played of two 5 minute halves.

• Score difference will apply where teams finish on the same points.

** As the timeframe is very tight, no excuses will be accepted for games not going ahead **

SENIOR B CHAMPIONSHIP

Co-Ordinator: Mary Helbert – 087 – 9444898

Group 1

Athenry

Capptaggle

Carnmore

Group 2

Craughwell

Eyrecourt

Killimor

Fixtures

28th/29th July

Athenry v Capptaggle

Craughwell v Eyrecourt

Carnmore and Killimor – Bye

4th/5th of August

Carnmore v Athenry

Killimor v Craughwell

Cappataggle and Eyrecourt – Bye

Cappataggle v Carnmore

11th/12th of August

Eyrecourt v Killimor

Athenry and Craughwell – Bye

Quarter Final 22nd/23rd of August

Semifinal 5th/6th of September

Final 19th/20th of September

Note: Two bottom teams in B playoff for Relegation

• All games will be home and away, with each team having one home game and each club can do their own gate for home game but must pay lines men 20 euro each and they pay their portion of referee fees.

• All games to be finished out on the day.

In the event of a draw match, extra time of 10 minutes per half to be played.

If the score remains tied, a further 10 minutes to be played of two 5 minute halves.

• Score difference will apply where teams finish on the same points.

** As the timeframe is very tight, no excuses will be accepted for games not going ahead **

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Co Ordinator: Gerry Mullins – 087 – 6917868

Group 1

Ballinderreen

Kinvara

Castlegar

Group 2

Ahascragh/Caltra

Shamrocks

Clarinbridge

Group 3

Pearses

Kiltulla/Killiomordaly

Mountbellew/Moylough

Fixtures

28th/29th of July

Ballinderreen v Kinvara

Ahascragh/Caltra v Shamrocks

Pearses v Kiltulla/Killimordaly

Castlegar, Clarinbridge and Mountbellew/Moylough – Bye

4th/5th of August

Castlegar v Ballinderreen

Clarinbridge v Ahascragh/Caltra

Mountbellew/Moylough v Pearses

Kinvara, Shamrocks and Kiltulla/Killimordaly – Bye

11th/12th of August

Kinvara v Castlegar

Shamrocks v Clarinbridge

Kiltulla/Killimordaly v Mountbellew/Moylough

Ballindeeren, Ahascragh/Caltra and Pearses – Bye

Quarter Final 22nd/23rd of August

Semi – final 5th/6th of September

Final 19th/20th of September

• 3 Groups of 3 – Open Draw

• Top team in each group qualify – the 2 best finishing teams (incl. points and

score difference) go through to semi-finals

• The remaining top finishing team goes into a quarter final with the three 2nd place

teams in each group – Crossover Open Draw applies

NO RELEGATION

Note:

• All games will be home and away, with each team having one home game and each club can do there own gate for home game but must pay lines men 20 euro each and they pay their portion of referee fees.

• All games to be finished out on the day.

In the event of a draw match, extra time of 10 minutes per half to be played.

If the score remains tied, a further 10 minutes to be played of two 5 minute halves.

• Score difference will apply where teams finish on the same points.

** As the timeframe is very tight, no excuses will be accepted for games not going ahead **

JUNIOR A CHAMPIONSHIP

Co-Ordinator: Angela Moran – 087 – 9604564

Group 1

Sarsfields

Turloughmore

Bothar na Tra

Liam Mellows

Group 2

Ná Brídeoga

Cois Fharraige

Kiltormer

Fixtures

6th/7th of August

Sarsfields v Turloughmore

Cois Fharraige v Na Brídeoga

Bothar na Tra v Liam Mellows

Kiltormer bye

13th/14th August

Bothar na Trá v Sarsfields

Killtormer v Na Brídeoga

Turloughmore v Liam Mellows

Cois Fharraige bye

20th/21st of August

Sarsfields v Liam Mellows

Cois Fharraige v Kiltormer

Turloughmore v Bothar na Trá

Na Brídeoga Bye

Quarter Final 28th/29th of August

Semi – Final 13th September

Final – TBC

• All games will be home and away, with each team having one home game.

• All games to be finished out on the day.

In the event of a draw match, extra time of 10 minutes per half to be played.

If the score remains tied, a further 10 minutes to be played of two 5 minute halves.

• Score difference will apply where teams finish on the same points.

** As the timeframe is very tight, no excuses will be accepted for games not going ahead **

JUNIOR B CHAMPIONSHIP

Co-Ordinator – Johnny Kane – 087 – 9137672

Group 1

Ardrahan

Kilconieron

Abbeyknockmoy

Kinvara/St Colemans

Group 2

Athenry

Sylane

Portumna

Group 3

Skehana/Menlough

Craughwell

St. Thomas

Fixtures

2nd/3rd of August

Ardrahan v Kilconieron

Athenry v Sylane

Abbeyknockmoy v Kinvara/Coleman’s

Skehana /Menlough v Craughwell

Portumna and St Thomas – Bye

11th/12thAugust

Kinvara/Colemans v Ardrahan

Portumna v Athenry

Kilconieron v Abbeyknockmoy

Thomas v Skehana/Menlough

Sylane and Craughwell – Bye

22nd/23rd of August

Ardrahan v Abbeyknockmoy

Sylane v Portumna

Kilconieron v St. Colemans

Craughwell v St. Thomas

Athenry and Skehana/Menlough – Bye

Quarter Final 28th/29th of August

Semi – final 13th September

Final – TBC

• All games will be home and away, with each team having one home game.

• All games to be finished out on the day.

In the event of a draw match, extra time of 10 minutes per half to be played.

If the score remains tied, a further 10 minutes to be played of two 5 minute halves.

• Score difference will apply where teams finish on the same points.

** As the timeframe is very tight, no excuses will be accepted for games not going ahead **

JUNIOR C CHAMPIONSHIP

Co – Ordinator-Sinead Kelly – 087 – 7508990

Group 1

Westport

Bothar na Tra

Mountbellew/Moylough

Group 2

Castlebar

Ballinasloe

Davitts

Group 3

Shamrocks

Castlegar

Eyrecourt

Group 4

Carnmore

Killimor

Ahascragh/Caltra

Fixtures

1st/2nd of August

Westport v Bothar na Tra

Ballinasloe v Castlebar

Mountbellew/Moylough and Davitts – Bye

2nd/3rd of August

Shamrocks v Castlegar

Carnmore v Killimor

Eyrecourt and Ahascragh/Caltra – Bye

8th/9th August

Mountbellew/Moylough v Westport

Davitts v Castlebar

Bothar na Trá and Ballinasloe – Bye

11th/12th August

Eyrecourt v Shamrocks

Ahascragh/Caltra v Carnmore

Castlegar and Killimor Bye

15th/16th of August

Bother na Trá v Mountbellew/Moylough

Ballinasloe v Davitts

Westport and Castlebar – Bye

22nd/23rd of August

Castlegar v Eyrecourt

Killimor v Ahascragh/Caltra

Shamrocks and Carnmore Bye

Quarter Final 28th/29th of August

Semi – final 13th September

Final – TBC

• All games will be home and away, with each team having one home game.

• All games to be finished out on the day.

In the event of a draw match, extra time of 10 minutes per half to be played.

If the score remains tied, a further 10 minutes to be played of two 5 minute halves.

• Score difference will apply where teams finish on the same points.

** As the timeframe is very tight, no excuses will be accepted for games not going ahead **