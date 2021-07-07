2020 All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final Preview

print

Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final

Galway v Kilkenny

Cusack Park, Ennis, Saturday, 5pm

This Saturday afternoon, Galway’s Minor Hurlers will look to win a 14th All-Ireland Title at this age grade and possibly complete four in a row of All-Ireland Minor crowns.

What is unique is that this is the final of the 2020 Championship with the 2021 Minor Hurling Championship already underway.

Standing in their way is Kilkenny. A team who overcame Offaly in the Leinster Final.

Galway have only played one game in the championship so far but were impressive in their 4-18 to 0-15 point win over Limerick in the All-Ireland Semi-Final.

Galway manager Brian Hanley spoke to Niall Canavan ahead of Saturday’s decider.