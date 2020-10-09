2020/21 Super League And Division One Fixtures Released

The Super League and Division One fixtures for the 2020/21 season have been released, with the season set to start October 16th/17th/18th. Defending Men’s Super League champions Belfast Star begin with a trip to Dublin to take on UCD Marian on Saturday 17th October. On the same day Women’s Super League champions DCU Mercy start their season at newly promoted Trinity Meteors, who won the Division One title last season.

There are four new clubs competing in Men’s Division 1, Grand Hotel Malahide host against Sligo All-Stars on their debut, while Killarney Cougars travel to local rivals Scott’s Lakers St. Paul’s Killarney. Titans Basketball Club, who return to the National League after a year’s absence, are away at LYIT Donegal.

Drogheda Wolves wait until Sunday (18th October) to make their debut, with a home tie Ulster University.

There are two new teams in the Women’s Division 1 – LYIT Donegal make their debut against Phoenix Rockets, while St. Paul’s Killarney, who are competing in the National League for the first time since 2012, return with a home fixture against Tipperary Knights.

The opening fixture of the new National League season sees Limerick Sport Huskies take on NUIG Mystics at LIT on Friday night (16th October) in Women’s Division One.

CEO and Secretary General of Basketball Ireland, Bernard O’Byrne said: “We’re delighted to release our National League fixtures for the upcoming season. There has been uncertainty surrounding all sport due to Covid-19 and we’ve been monitoring the situation closely to ensure we can get our season up and running in a safe manner. We’re looking forward to seeing our National League teams back competing on the court.”

Basketball Ireland National League Round 1 Fixtures:

16th October

Women’s Division One South Conference

20:00 Limerick Sport Huskies v NUIG Mystics

17th October

Men’s Super League North Conference

19:00 UCD Marian BC v Belfast Star

19:00 DBS Éanna BC v Pyrobel Killester

19:45 Griffith College Templeogue BC v DCU Saints

Men’s Super League South Conference

16:00 Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Garvey’s Traless Warriors

19:00 Maree BC v Moycullen BC

19:15 Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin v CandS Neptune BC

Women’s Super League North Conference

14:00 Trinity Meteors v DCU Mercy

18:00 Pyrobel Killester v Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics

19:00 Maree BC v IT Carlow

Women’s Super League South Conference

14:30 The Address UCC Glanmire v Marble City Hawks

17:00 Fr. Mathews v Team Garvey’s St Mary’s

18:00 Waterford Wildcats v Singleton SuperValu Brunell

Men’s Division One North Conference

17:00 LYIT Donegal v Titans BC

19:00 Grand Hotel Malahide v Sligo All-Stars BC

19:30 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v McGowans Tolka Rovers

Men’s Division One South Conference

18:00 Scott’s Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v Killarney Cougars

19:45 Fr. Mathews v WIT Waterford

20:00 Portlaoise Panthers BC v Limerick Celtics

Women’s Division One North Conference

15:00 LYIT Donegal v Phoenix Rockets

17:00 Griffith College Tempelogue v Swords Thunder

Women’s Division One South Conference

15:00 St Paul’s Killarney v Tipperary Knights

18:00 Portlaoise Panthers BC v Limerick Celtics

18th October

Men’s Division One North Conference

15:00 Drogheda Wolves v Ulster University

Men’s Division One South Conference

13:00 IT Carlow v Limerick Sport Eagles