2020/21 Super League And Division One Fixtures Released

The Super League and Division One fixtures for the 2020/21 season have been released, with the season set to start October 16th/17th/18th. Defending Men’s Super League champions Belfast Star begin with a trip to Dublin to take on UCD Marian on Saturday 17th October. On the same day Women’s Super League champions DCU Mercy start their season at newly promoted Trinity Meteors, who won the Division One title last season.
There are four new clubs competing in Men’s Division 1, Grand Hotel Malahide host against Sligo All-Stars on their debut, while Killarney Cougars travel to local rivals Scott’s Lakers St. Paul’s Killarney. Titans Basketball Club, who return to the National League after a year’s absence, are away at LYIT Donegal.
Drogheda Wolves wait until Sunday (18th October) to make their debut, with a home tie Ulster University.
There are two new teams in the Women’s Division 1 – LYIT Donegal make their debut against Phoenix Rockets, while St. Paul’s Killarney, who are competing in the National League for the first time since 2012, return with a home fixture against Tipperary Knights.
The opening fixture of the new National League season sees Limerick Sport Huskies take on NUIG Mystics at LIT on Friday night (16th October) in Women’s Division One.
CEO and Secretary General of Basketball Ireland, Bernard O’Byrne said: “We’re delighted to release our National League fixtures for the upcoming season. There has been uncertainty surrounding all sport due to Covid-19 and we’ve been monitoring the situation closely to ensure we can get our season up and running in a safe manner. We’re looking forward to seeing our National League teams back competing on the court.”
Basketball Ireland National League Round 1 Fixtures:
16th October
Women’s Division One South Conference
20:00 Limerick Sport Huskies v NUIG Mystics
17th October
Men’s Super League North Conference
19:00 UCD Marian BC v Belfast Star
19:00 DBS Éanna BC v Pyrobel Killester
19:45 Griffith College Templeogue BC v DCU Saints
Men’s Super League South Conference
16:00 Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Garvey’s Traless Warriors
19:00 Maree BC v Moycullen BC
19:15 Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin v CandS Neptune BC
Women’s Super League North Conference
14:00 Trinity Meteors v DCU Mercy
18:00 Pyrobel Killester v Leixlip Amenities Liffey Celtics
19:00 Maree BC v IT Carlow
Women’s Super League South Conference
14:30 The Address UCC Glanmire v Marble City Hawks
17:00 Fr. Mathews v Team Garvey’s St Mary’s
18:00 Waterford Wildcats v Singleton SuperValu Brunell
Men’s Division One North Conference
17:00 LYIT Donegal v Titans BC
19:00 Grand Hotel Malahide v Sligo All-Stars BC
19:30 Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v McGowans Tolka Rovers
Men’s Division One South Conference
18:00 Scott’s Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v Killarney Cougars
19:45 Fr. Mathews v WIT Waterford
20:00 Portlaoise Panthers BC v Limerick Celtics
Women’s Division One North Conference
15:00 LYIT Donegal v Phoenix Rockets
17:00 Griffith College Tempelogue v Swords Thunder
Women’s Division One South Conference
15:00 St Paul’s Killarney v Tipperary Knights
18:00 Portlaoise Panthers BC v Limerick Celtics
18th October
Men’s Division One North Conference
15:00 Drogheda Wolves v Ulster University
Men’s Division One South Conference
13:00 IT Carlow v Limerick Sport Eagles