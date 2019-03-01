2019 Lidl Ladies NFL Round 4 Previews: 5 Counties Aiming To Preserve 100 Per Cent Starts Across 4 Divisions

Lidl Ladies NFL Round 4 Previews

Compiled by Jackie Cahill

THE jostling for top-four finishes in each of the four Divisions of the Lidl Ladies National Football League will intensify this weekend.

It’s Round 4 of the competition and in a hugely-competitive season, just five teams across the country boast 100 per cent records after three games.

Donegal and Galway are the pace-setters in Division 1, Armagh are three from three in Division 2, Meath lead the way with a maximum nine points in Division 3, and Carlow have won all of their Division 4 games to date.

There are two big fixtures in Division 1 on Saturday, with Donegal hosting Tipperary and Mayo at home to Galway in a big Connacht derby, which will be screened as a deferred showing on eir sport next Monday evening (9pm).

On Sunday in the top flight, Cork make the trip to Monaghan, with Dublin at home to Leinster rivals Westmeath.

The LGFA’s Live-Stream this weekend is Saturday’s Ulster derby between Tyrone and Monaghan at Healy Park in Omagh (5.0), and you can catch all of the action live on the Association’s Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/LadiesGaelicFootball/

Jerome Quinn and former Tyrone star Eilish Gormley are on commentary, and coverage brought to you via MAC AV begins at 4.45pm.

Lidl Ladies National football League 2019 – Round 4 Fixtures (2pm unless stated)

Saturday 2nd March

Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 1 – Round 4

Mayo v Galway, 5.15pm, Elvery’s MacHale Park, Castlebar, (M Farrelly, Cavan)

A big game for both counties, with hosts Mayo looking to bounce back from successive defeats.

Peter Leahy’s side gave a really good account of themselves in defeat against Dublin at Croke Park last Saturday evening, and will be looking to build on that progress.

Mayo have home advantage against local rivals and Connacht champions Galway, who are three from three in Division 1.

It’s been a hugely-impressive start to life under Tim Rabbitte for the Tribeswomen, and this one should be keenly-contested at Elvery’s MacHale Park.

It’s part of a ‘double-header’ with the men’s teams from both counties – and eir sport will screen a deferred showing of the Ladies game on Monday evening at 9pm.

Mayo: S Murphy; N O’Malley, R Flynn, N Meehan; E Brennan, D Caldwell, C Whyte; Clodagh McManamon, D Finn; S Cafferky, A Roddy, N Kelly; F Doherty, R Kearns, G Kelly.

Galway: D Gower; M Coyne, S Lynch, F Cooney; S Molloy, B Hannon, C Cooney; A McDonagh, L Ward; M Seoighe, T Leonard, O Divilly; L Coen, R Leonard, S Conneally.

Donegal v Tipperary, 4pm, Convoy, (G McMahon, Mayo)

Donegal are the other side in Division 1 boasting a 100 per cent record to date.

It’s been a great start for Maxi Curran’s players, who have claimed the scalps of Dublin, Mayo and Monaghan.

Tipperary will provide a stiff test of Donegal’s credentials and the travelling Premier County collected their first points of the campaign last Saturday night.

They did it in style too, as Aishling Moloney collected 2-9 in a stunning display against Cork at Páirc Uí Rinn.

That victory could prove priceless as Tipp attempt to stay clear of the drop zone, while Donegal look really good for a top-four finish.

Donegal: A Nee; T Hegarty, E Gallagher, N Carr; T Doherty, N McLaughlin, N Boyle; K Herron, M Ryan; R Friel, N Hegarty, A Boyle Carr; G McLaughlin, K Guthrie, C Grant.

Tipperary: L Fitzpatrick; E Buckley, M Curley, E Cronin; B Condon, S Lambert, C Maher; A.R. Kennedy, E Fitzpatrick; N Lonergan, A Moloney, R Daly; R Howard, C Condon, S Everard.

Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 2 – Round 4

Tyrone v Armagh, 5pm, Healy Park, Omagh, (B Rice, Down) – LIVE LGFA Facebook https://www.facebook.com/LadiesGaelicFootball/

Armagh are setting a lightning pass at the head of affairs in Division 2.

The Orchard County boast a 100 per cent record as they prepare to make the trip to Healy Park in Omagh on Saturday.

Hosts Tyrone are in the top four but need to stay in touch with the promotion-chasers.

This game is LIVE on the LGFA Facebook Page, with commentary from Jerome Quinn and former Tyrone star Eilish Gormley. Coverage gets underway at 4.45pm.

Sunday 3rd March

Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 1 – Round 4

Monaghan v Cork, 3pm, Grattan Park, Inniskeen, (G Corrigan, Down)

Monaghan have yet to record a single point and are in big danger of relegation from the top flight.

They need to start finding points from somewhere, and fast, but they won’t get anything easy against visitors Cork.

The Rebelettes are smarting from last weekend’s last-gasp defeat against Tipperary at Páirc Uí Rinn, in what was the first double-header for the Leesiders alongside their male counterparts.

Cork have one win from three but maximum points in Monaghan would keep them right in the hunt for a top-four finish.

Cork will hope that this is another away-day success – as they’ve already beaten Westmeath on their travels.

Monaghan: A McCarey; L Flynn, N Kerr, S Boyd; R Courtney, A McAnespie, S Coyle; M Atkinson, H McSkane; C McBride, C Courtney, E McAnespie; E Treanor, L Maguire, C McAnespie.

Cork: M O’Brien; S Leahy, S Kelly, A Kelleher; D Kiely, M Duggan, E Kiely; A Hutchings, L O’Mahony; A O’Sullivan, N Cotter, O Farmer; E Scally, S O’Leary, O Finn.

Dublin v Westmeath, DCU St Clare’s, (J Murphy, Carlow)

Westmeath have suffered some big championship defeats against Dublin in recent years.

The Sky Blues are the reigning Lidl National League Division 1 and TG4 All-Ireland champions, and have recovered well from an opening day League defeat to Donegal.

While still not firing on all cylinders, and with manager Mick Bohan taking the chance to run the rule over his panel, the Dubs have still managed wins against Tipperary and Mayo.

Westmeath’s victory over Monaghan could yet be the game that sees them survive relegation again.

This game is an early dress-rehearsal ahead of a summer TG4 Leinster Senior Final – and Westmeath will aim to be as competitive as possible.

Dublin: C Trant; R Ruddy, N Collins, E McDonagh; A Kane, L Magee, S Fagan; J Dunne, O Carey; H O’Neill, C Rowe, K Sullivan; S Killeen, N Healy, N Owens.

Westmeath: K Walsh; R Dillon, J Rogers, L Power; F Coyle, K McDermott, F Claffey; K Boyce-Jordan, V Carr; L McCartan, L Slevin, J Maher; S Dillon, A Jones, M.A. Foley.

Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 2 – Round 4

Clare v Laois, Doonbeg, (J Devlin, Galway)

This is a pivotal game at the bottom end of Division 2.

Clare have two points from three games, with Laois yet to record a point as they find themselves anchored to the bottom of the table.

With Wexford, Cavan, Tyrone and Waterford all on four points, this could turn out to be a relegation shoot-out.

Cavan v Waterford, Maghera, Virginia (K McKeever, Armagh)

A repeat of the 2018 Division 2 semi-final between Cavan and Waterford.

Cavan won that game before falling to Tipperary in the divisional final, and they have some work to do to finish in the top four this time, with a big loss to Armagh denting their scoring difference.

Both sides have won one, lost one and drawn one of their opening three games.

Kerry v Wexford, 1pm, Beaufort, Killarney, (S Curley, Galway)

It’s a big weekend for Kerry, as the county hosts the LGFA’s Annual Congress at the Brehon Hotel in Killarney.

On Sunday, the second-placed Kingdom will aim to keep up their promotion push by defeating visiting Wexford.

The Slaneysiders are one of four teams on four points in a condensed pool, and last year’s Division 3 champions still harbour genuine hopes of a semi-final slot.

Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 3 – Round 4

Roscommon v Down, 12pm, Dr Hyde Park, (K Corcoran, Mayo)

Roscommon had won their opening two matches but were brought back down to earth by an impressive Meath last weekend.

The Rossies are still well on course for a top-four finish, however, and host a Down side with one win from three.

A home win would make it three from four for Roscommon, while Down need a result to remain in the hunt.

Kildare v Offaly, Manguard Plus, Hawkfield, (S McNulty, Wicklow)

A crucial Leinster derby with potential relegation ramifications.

Kildare are second from bottom on three points, with Offaly propping up the rest on one point.

Offaly’s draw with Longford last weekend got the Faithful County off the mark, as Kildare fell to Wicklow.

Longford v Meath, 3pm, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (M Kenny, Mayo)

Meath are Division 3’s top side, with a 100 per cent record to date.

The rampant Royals will look to keep up that record when they make the trip to Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, for a clash with Longford.

The hosts will be no pushovers, however, and they’re in the reckoning for a top-four slot, on four points at present.

Sligo v Wicklow, 2pm, Cloonacool Park, (D Callaghan, Donegal)

This game could have a big impact on the promotion race.

Wicklow have six points and a win for them would put them firmly on course for a semi-final.

Hosts Sligo have three points and second successive win would have the Yeats County looking up the table, rather than over their shoulders.

Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 4 – Round 4

Derry v Kilkenny, Henry Joy McCracken, BT45 7NG (D Hurson, Monaghan)

On the evidence we’ve seen to date, this could be a straight shoot-out to avoid finishing bottom of Division 4.

Derry and Kilkenny have yet to record a single point in the fourth tier, but something’s got to give here.

Carlow v Louth, IT Carlow, (PJ Ahern, Cork)

Carlow are the surprise packets in Division 4, boasting a 100 per cent record under the astute guidance of Gerry McGill, who guided Dublin to TG4 All-Ireland Senior glory in 2010.

But this is big test for Carlow, who welcome 2018 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship runners-up Louth, who have six points, to IT Carlow.

Fermanagh v Leitrim, 3.45pm, Derrygonnelly, (P Burke, Louth)

Leitrim have shown fine commitment on their return to action in 2019, but they’ll need some more points on the board to have a shot at promotion.

The Westerners have one win from three and face a Fermanagh side with six points on the board.

Antrim v Limerick, All Saints Ballymena, (D Carolan, Down)

Two counties who have shown good form to date meet in Ballymena.

Antrim and Limerick are both on six points ahead of this clash – and on course for semi-final slots.