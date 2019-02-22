2019 Lidl Ladies NFL Round 3 previews: 3 Division 1 ‘double-headers’ on the agenda & viewers spoiled for choice

Lidl Ladies NFL Round 3 previews

Compiled by Jackie Cahill

IT’S another huge weekend in the 2019 Lidl Ladies National Football League – with 16 fixtures down for decision across the four divisions.

There are three ‘double-header’ games in Division 1 over the weekend – including two on Saturday which are both available to view LIVE.

Dublin host Mayo at Croke Park (5.0) in front of the eir sport cameras, while the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s Facebook Live offering https://www.facebook.com/LadiesGaelicFootball/

is the clash between Cork and Tipperary at Páirc Uí Rinn (5.0).

Jerome Quinn and Cork’s 11-time TG4 All-Ireland Senior medallist Bríd Stack will be on commentary duty as the Leesiders play on a double-bill alongside their male counterparts for the very first time.

On Sunday, Donegal and Galway will hope to maintain their 100 per records in Division 1 – and both counties have home advantage.

Galway welcome Westmeath to Clonberne, while Donegal’s Ladies have a double-header at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny to look forward to, as they welcome Ulster rivals Monaghan.

PREVIEWS

Lidl Ladies National Football League 2019 – Round 3 – 2pm unless stated

Saturday 23rd February

Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 1 – Round 3

Dublin v Mayo, Croke Park, 5pm (B Rice, Down) – part of double-header with GAA – LIVE on eir sport and on channel’s Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/eirSport/)

A keen recent rivalry will be renewed at Croke Park on Saturday evening, as Dublin welcome Mayo to Croke Park.

The sides met three times in 2018 in League and Championship– with Dublin winning on all three occasions.

The Dubs got the better of Mayo twice in the League – including the Division 1 Final clash between the counties at Parnell Park.

The eir sport cameras were in Castlebar last year for a cracking game – and this one is live once again on the same channel from Croke Park.

Dublin boss Mick Bohan has made seven changes to the team that accounted for Tipperary last time out – and he also has big guns Sinéad Aherne, Sinéad Goldrick and Noelle Healy back on the bench.

Mayo boss Peter Leahy has named an unchanged starting team as the Westerners look to avoid a second successive defeat.

Dublin: C Trant; M Byrne, N Collins, E McDonagh; A Kane, S McGrath, L Magee; L Collins, O Carey; N Owens, S Woods, H O’Neill; O Whyte, L Davey, N McEvoy.

Mayo: L Brennan; N O’Malley, R Flynn, D Caldwell; K Sullivan, Ciara McManamon, N Moran; Clodagh McManamon, D Finn; S Cafferky, E Needham, N Kelly (capt.); F Doherty, R Kearns, G Kelly.

Cork v Tipperary, Páirc Uí Rinn, 5pm (E Moran, Kerry) – part of double-header with GAA – LIVE on Ladies Football Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/LadiesGaelicFootball/)

These teams last met in the 2018 TG4 Munster Senior Championship semi-final – and now they’ll lock horns in an historic Lidl National League Division 1 tie.

This is the first time that the Cork Ladies will have the chance to play on a double-bill alongside their male counterparts, and it’s a game that can be viewed LIVE on the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s Facebook Page.

Cork were stunned by Galway in Round 1 but did recover to beat Westmeath last time out.

For Tipperary, managed by Mourneabbey’s All-Ireland Senior Club winning boss Shane Ronayne, it’s been a baptism of fire in the top flight.

Tipp lost out to Mayo and Dublin in their first two games and will be hoping to avoid a third successive defeat when they make the trip to the Rebel County.

Tipp are unchanged from the team that lined out against Dublin while Cork boss Ephie Fitzgerald has brought in Shauna Kelly for Marie Ambrose in defence.

Jerome Quinn and Cork’s 11-time TG4 All-Ireland Senior medallist Bríd Stack will be on commentary duty for this one.

Cork: M O’Brien (capt.); S Leahy, S Kelly, A Kelleher; D Kiely, M Duggan, E Kiely; A Hutchings, L O’Mahony; A O’Sullivan, N Cotter, O Farmer; E Scally, S O’Leary, O Finn.

Tipperary: L Fitzpatrick; E Buckley, M Curley, E Cronin; B Condon, S Lambert (capt.), C Maher; A.R. Kennedy, E Fitzpatrick; N Lonergan, A Moloney, R Daly; L Dillon, C Condon, S Everard.

Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 2 – Round 3

Cavan v Clare, Killinkere, Virginia (D Carolan, Down)

Two games, two draws for Clare so far in Division 2, while Cavan have picked up one point from their opening two fixtures.

Cavan began with an encouraging draw against Tyrone but they were well beaten by Armagh last time out.

Clare have been involved in stalemates with Kerry and Wexford so far – and both teams will be anxious to collect a first win of the campaign.

Wexford v Tyrone, St Patrick’s GAA, (K Phelan, Laois)

Wexford’s campaign began with a disappointing loss to Waterford but they did recover well to earn a draw with Clare last time out.

Tyrone will fancy themselves for a top-four slot and a place in the knockout stages and after drawing with Cavan in their opening match, they enjoyed a good win against Laois in Round 2.

It’s a long trip South for Tyrone, who accounted for Wexford in the 2018 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship quarter-final.

Waterford v Armagh, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 3pm (S McNulty, Wicklow)

Waterford are nestled nicely in the top four as they prepare for the visit of table-toppers Armagh to Fraher Field.

A draw away to Kerry in Round 1 could yet turn out to be a very valuable point, before the Déise were comfortable winners in the South-East derby with Wexford.

Armagh have been scoring for fun so far this year – racking up 7-30 in two victories against Laois and Cavan. The Orchard County appear to be the team to stop in Division 2.

Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 3 – Round 3

Meath v Roscommon, Dunganny Centre of Excellence (3G), (G McMahon, Mayo)

This fixture will revive some painful memories for Roscommon. In the 2018 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate semi-final, Meath produced a brilliant performance to defeat Roscommon at Dr. Hyde Park.

But this is a new year and both counties have started well – with six points each from their opening two games.

Offaly v Longford, St. Brendans Park, Birr, 1pm (N McCormack, Laois)

Longford are one of four teams with three points from their opening two fixtures – which is three behind pace-setters Meath and Roscommon.

But with the top two playing each other on Saturday, this is a chance for the chasing pack to make up some ground. Longford lost narrowly to Kildare in Round 1, before beating Sligo narrowly in Round 2. Offaly are pointless from their first two games.

Wicklow v Kildare, Dunlavin, (J Murphy, Carlow)

This could be a pivotal game in the quest for a top four place, with both teams on three points.

Following a line of form, both teams have already played Roscommon, with Wicklow losing by 10 points against the Connacht outfit, while Kildare ran the Rossies to just two points. Wicklow will look to make home advantage count but this will be a competitive Leinster derby.

Down v Sligo, Saval BT34 2RQ, 2.30pm, (S McLoughlin, Donegal)

Down got off to a great start when they fired six goals against Offaly – but they lost to Wicklow in Round 2.

Sligo, who suffered relegation from Division 2 last year, find themselves in trouble again as they’ve lost their opening two fixtures against Meath and Longford.

Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 4 – Round 3

Fermanagh v Limerick, Ederney, 2.30pm, (D Hurson, Monaghan)

Division 4 is shaping up to be an interesting promotion race and Fermanagh are currently sitting pretty with two wins from two.

The Erne County welcome Limerick, who beat Louth in their first outing before losing out narrowly to Carlow in round 2.

Kilkenny v Antrim, Kilkenny Training Centre, R95 X7X6, (PJ Aherne, Cork)

Antrim have won one of their opening two matches and face the long trip to Kilkenny on Saturday.

Kilkenny have lost their opening two fixtures to date in 2019 but will hope for a competitive performance on home soil.

Derry v Carlow, O’Donovan Rossa, Magherafelt, (S Coyle, Donegal)

Derry are pointless from their first two games and while they have home advantage on Saturday, they won’t get anything easy from visitors Carlow, who are top of the table on points difference.

It’s been an excellent start to the campaign for Carlow, who have emerged as genuine promotion contenders.

Sunday 24th February

Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 1 – Round 3

Galway v Westmeath, Clonberne, 12pm (M Kenny, Mayo)

Galway were beaten semi-finalists last year and on the evidence we’ve seen to date in 2019, they’re aiming for at least a knock-out slot again.

The Tribeswomen have been impressive under new manager Tim Rabbitte so far, winning against Cork and Monaghan in their opening two fixtures.

They put their 100 per cent record on the line against visitors Westmeath on Sunday, as the Lake County aim to bounce back from defeat to Cork last time out.

Westmeath, under their new manager Sean Finnegan, did score a hugely encouraging victory over Monaghan in Round 1.

And in a hugely-competitive top flight, that result could yet be one that staves off the threat of relegation for Westmeath.

They’ll have it all to do against the in-form Connacht champions in Clonberne on Sunday.

Galway: D Gower; M Coyne, S Lynch, F Cooney; S Molloy, L Ward, C Cooney; O Divilly, B Hannon; M Seoighe, T Leonard (capt.), L Coen; R Ní Flahartha, R Leonard, S Conneally.

Westmeath: K Walsh; R Dillon, J Rogers, L Power; F Coyle, K McDermott, F Claffey (capt.); K Boyce-Jordan, V Carr; L McCartan, L Slevin, J Maher; S Dolan, A Jones, M.A. Foley.

Donegal (H) v Monaghan, St Eunans, O’ Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 12pm (G Carmody, Roscommon) – part of double-header with GAA

The Donegal Ladies get the chance to play alongside their male counterparts on Sunday at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny, on Sunday.

And Donegal are doing extremely well in Division 1 so far, with a 100 per cent record from two outings.

Donegal were impressive against Dublin at Croke Park – and they ground out a victory against Mayo in Round 2.

The Ulster Champions welcome struggling Monaghan to Letterkenny, with the visitors in need of points after two defeats to date.

Donegal won the TG4 Ulster semi-final meeting between the counties last summer and will start as favourites here as they aim to take a big step towards the League semi-finals.

But Monaghan’s results haven’t rewarded their performances to date and they’re a feeling in the Farney camp that their fortunes could be about to change for the better.

Donegal: A Nee; T Hegarty, E Gallagher, N Carr; T Doherty, N McLaughlin, N Boyle; K Herron, M Ryan; R Friel, N Hegarty, A Boyle Carr; G McLaughlin, K Guthrie, C Grant.

Monaghan: B Tierney; L Flynn, N Kerr, H McSkane; S Boyd, A McAnespie, S Coyle; M Atkinson, R Courtney; C McBride, C Courtney (capt.), E McAnespie; E Woods, L Maguire, C McAnespie.

Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 2 – Round 3

Laois v Kerry, Emo, (K O’Brien, Limerick)

Laois are bottom of Division 2 and in need of points as they prepare for the visit of Kerry to Emo.

The Kingdom, for their part, suffered relegation from Division 1 last year but are tipped by many to bounce straight back up.

They’ll need to get some wins on the board soon, however, as they’ve drawn their first two games of the season.

Lidl Ladies NFL – Division 4 – Round 3

Leitrim v Louth, St Marys, Cloone, (J Devlin, Galway)

Two teams with a win each so far meet in Cloone. Leitrim are back on the field of play in 2018 and have done made an encouraging start to their campaign.

Both counties will aim to keep pace with the early front-runners Carlow and Fermanagh.