2019 Lidl Ladies NFL Round 2 Previews

Compiled by Jackie Cahill

IT’S another bumper weekend in 2019 Lidl Ladies National Football League – with another full round of fixtures across the four divisions on the agenda.

Three fixtures were postponed in Round 1, which means that Sligo, Meath, Leitrim, Derry, Antrim and Fermanagh will begin their campaigns on Sunday.

There are two games fixed for Saturday – and Galway have the chance to make the early running in Division 1 if they can gain a positive result on their visit to Monaghan, who will be looking to recover from a poor Round 1 loss to Westmeath.

In Division 2, it’s a Munster derby for Kerry and Waterford, before attention turns to 14 fixtures on Sunday.

Donegal v Mayo in Convoy is the Live fixture on the LGFA’s Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/LadiesGaelicFootball/), with Jerome Quinn and former Donegal skipper Maria Devenney on commentary.

Also in Division 1, champions Dublin make the trip to Tipp and Westmeath host Cork, a game that has been switched to Cusack Park in Mullingar.

Lidl Ladies National Football League 2019 – Round 2 – (2pm unless stated)

Saturday 9th February

Lidl Ladies National Football League – Division 1 – Round 2

Monaghan v Galway, Monaghan GAA Centre of Excellence, Cloghan, Annyalla – G Corrigan (Down)

Galway got off to a cracking start last weekend when they visited 2018 TG4 All-Ireland finalists Cork and came away with a four-point victory.

That Mallow success has teed up what could be another good campaign for the Tribeswomen, under the guidance of new boss Tim Rabbitte.

It shouldn’t be forgotten that Dublin needed a late Nicole Owens goal to get past Galway in last year’s Division 1 semi-final – and Rabbitte’s charges are also the reigning Connacht champions.

Galway have made three changes for the visit to Monaghan, with the Hannon sisters, Barbara and Lucy, both coming into the team.

They replace injured pair Megan Glynn and Sarah Conneally, while Lisa Murphy replaces Dearbhla Gower between the sticks as Rabbitte rotates his goalkeepers throughout the League.

Áine McDonagh remains on the injured list while Nicola Ward is still a number of weeks away from playing as she recovers from a knee injury.

Monaghan suffered a disappointing opening round loss to Westmeath but manager Niall Treanor has opted for just one change in personnel.

Chloe McBride comes in for Lisa Flynn as the Farney County look to bounce back on home soil, at the Monaghan GAA Centre of Excellence.

Monaghan: Alanna McCarey; N Kerr, S Coyle, H McSkane; Abbie McCarey, A McAnespie, C Treanor; M Atkinson, R Courtney; C McBride, C Courtney (capt.), E McAnespie; E Woods, L Maguire, C McAnespie.

Galway: L Murphy; M Coyne, S Lynch, F Cooney, S Molloy; L Ward, C Cooney; O Divilly, B Hannon; M Seoighe, T Leonard (capt.), L Coen; R Ní Flahartha, R Leonard, L Hannon.

Sunday 10th February 2019

Lidl Ladies National Football League – Division 1 – Round 2

Donegal v Mayo, Convoy – B Rice (Down) – Live on LGFA Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/LadiesGaelicFootball/ from 1.45pm.

This should be a cracking game between two counties flying high on confidence following impressive Round 1 victories.

The LGFA will stream this fixture between Donegal and Mayo LIVE on the Association’s Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/LadiesGaelicFootball/) on Sunday from Convoy, with Jerome Quinn and former Donegal skipper Maria Devenney on commentary.

Donegal were brilliant at Croke Park last Saturday evening when they defeated Lidl NFL Division 1 title holders and TG4 All-Ireland Senior champions Dublin.

Skipper Karen Guthrie collected 1-4 in a Player of the Match display and it’s not surprising that manager Maxi Curran has opted for an unchanged starting 15.

Mayo are also unchanged as they target a second win from two outings.

Peter Leahy’s side saw off the challenge of newly-promoted Tipperary in Swinford last Sunday, with versatile star Rachel Kearns collecting 1-6. Grace Kelly chipped in with a 1-1 haul for Mayo, who are giving a host of new players invaluable big-game experience.

Donegal: A Nee; T Hegarty, E Gallagher, E McGinley; T Doherty, N McLaughlin, N Carr; K Herron, N Boyle; K Guthrie (capt.), N Hegarty, A Boyle Carr; G McLaughlin, M Ryan, C Grant.

Mayo: L Brennan; R Flynn, N Moran, D Caldwell; K Sullivan, Ciara McManamon, N O’Malley; Clodagh McManamon, D Finn; N Kelly (capt.), F Doherty, S Cafferky; E Needham, R Kearns, G Kelly.

Tipperary v Dublin, Ardfinnan – G McMahon (Mayo)

A crucial fixture for both teams as Tipperary welcome Lidl League and TG4 All-Ireland champions Dublin to Ardfinnan on Sunday.

A bumper crowd is expected for this fixture as both counties look to get off the mark following opening round defeats.

Tipp boss Shane Ronayne has made four changes to his starting 15 following last Sunday’s defeat in Mayo.

Emma Buckley, Brid Condon, Niamh Lonergan and Sarah Everard come in to replace Lucy Spillane, Roisin McGrath, Angela McGuigan and Ava Fennessy.

Dublin boss Mick Bohan has made two changes to the side started against Donegal, with TG4 All Stars Lauren Magee and Lyndsey Davey come in for Niamh McEvoy, who picked up a knock at Croke Park, and Kate Sullivan.

Magee and Davey were both introduced off the bench against Donegal – with Davey netting a goal.

Dublin will be fancied to pick up maximum points on their trip to Tipp but they’ll get nothing easy from the fired-up hosts.

With Sinéad Aherne still not involved for Dublin, goalkeeper Ciara Trant captains the side once again.

Tipperary: L Fitzpatrick; E Buckley, M Curley, E Cronin; B Condon, S Lambert (capt.), C Maher; A.R. Kennedy, E Fitzpatrick; N Lonergan, A Moloney, R Daly; L Dillon, C Condon, S Everard.

Dublin: C Trant (capt.); M Byrne, N Collins, E McDonagh; S Fagan, O Carey, L Magee; S McGrath, J Dunne; A Kane, S Woods, C Rowe; N Owens, L Davey, S Killeen.

Westmeath v Cork, Cusack Park, Mullingar– G Carmody (Roscommon)

Westmeath, who battled relegation last year, got off to a brilliant start with victory over Monaghan last weekend.

There were significant contributions from Johanna Maher, Leanne Slevin and experienced Maud Annie Foley in a comfortable win against the Farney County.

The quality of opposition goes up a notch when Cork visit Cusack Park in Mullingar on Sunday – with the Rebelettes smarting from their loss to Galway last Saturday.

Westmeath are unchanged as they look to claim another big scalp but Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald has made four changes in personnel.

Former All-Ireland Minor A championship winners Sarah Leahy and Sadhbh O’Leary, a highly-rated attacker, come into the side, along with Aisling Kelleher and Orlagh Farmer.

Ciara McCarthy, Meabh Cahalane and camogie pair Hannah Looney and Libby Coppinger drop out of the team that started against Galway in Mallow.

Westmeath: K Walsh; R Dillon, J Rogers, L Power; F Coyle, K McDermott, F Claffey; K Boyce Jordan, V Carr; L McCartan, L Slevin, J Maher; S Dolan, A Jones, M.A. Foley.

Cork: M O’Brien; S Leahy, S Kelly, A Kelleher; D Kiely, M Duggan, E Kiely; A Hutchings, L O’Mahony; A O’Sullivan, N Cotter, O Farmer; E Scally, S O’Leary, O Finn.