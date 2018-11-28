2019 Lidl Ladies National Football League Fixtures announced
Written by Sport GBFM on 28 November 2018
- Champions Dublin to face Donegal in opening round
- Munster and Connacht champions to face off
- Mayo at home to newly-promoted Tipp in Round 1
CHAMPIONS Dublin will face Donegal at home in the opening round of 2019 Lidl National League Division 1 Fixtures on Saturday, February 2.
The Sky Blues are also the TG4 All-Ireland Senior title holders after a remarkable 2018 campaign saw them scoop a League and Championship Double.
Dublin boss Mick Bohan has committed to another two years at the helm and he will now attempt to mastermind successful defences of his team’s high-profile crowns next year.
TG4 All-Ireland Final runners-up Cork will also have home advantage in their first Lidl NFL Division 1 fixture of 2019.
Ephie Fitzgerald’s side, who won the TG4 Munster Senior title in 2018, will entertain Connacht champions Galway – and that game is also pencilled in for Saturday, February 2.
On Sunday, February 3, 2018 Lidl NFL Division 1 runners-up Mayo welcome newly-promoted Tipperary to the West, while Westmeath have home advantage for their clash with Monaghan.
Looking ahead, Dublin will have home advantage against Mayo on Saturday, February 23, in round 3, while the repeat of the 2018 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Final between Dublin and Cork is pencilled in for Sunday, April 7, with Cork having home advantage in round 7.
In Division 2, Clare will entertain Kerry in a Munster derby, Waterford host Wexford, Laois take on Armagh, and Tyrone, the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate champions, travel to Cavan for an all-Ulster clash in the opening round of fixtures.
Division 3 of the 2019 Lidl NFL will see Sligo at home to Meath, Longford taking on Kildare, Offaly entertaining Down, and Roscommon at home to Wicklow in Round 1.
And in Division 4, Limerick will meet Louth in a repeat of the 2018 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Final, which was won by the Shannonsiders, on the opening day.
Elsewhere, Carlow entertain Kilkenny, Antrim are at home to Leitrim and Derry make the journey to Fermanagh.
The Divisional semi-finals are fixed for the weekend of April 20/21, and the showpiece Finals will be decided over the weekend of May 4/5.
Galway’s National Football League Fixtures
Round 1 – 2nd/3rd February
2nd February
Dublin v Donegal
Cork v Galway
3rd February
Mayo v Tipperary
Westmeath v Monaghan
Round 2 – 9th/10 February
9th February
Monaghan v Galway
10th February
Donegal v Mayo
Tipperary v Dublin
Westmeath v Cork
Round 3 – 23rd/24th February
23rd February
Dublin v Mayo
23rd/24th
Cork v Tipperary
24th February
Galway v Westmeath
Donegal v Monaghan
Round 4 – 2nd/3rd March
2nd March
Mayo v Galway
Donegal v Tipperary
3rd March
Monaghan v Cork
Dublin v Westmeath
Round 5 – 16th/17th March
16th March
Cork v Donegal
Dublin v Monaghan
17th March
Tipperary v Galway
Westmeath v Mayo
Round 6 – 24th March
Mayo v Cork
Tipperary v Monaghan
Galway v Dublin
Donegal v Westmeath
Round 7 – 7th April
Cork v Dublin
Monaghan v Mayo
Galway v Donegal
Westmeath v Tipperary
Playoff/Regulations 13th /14th April
Semi Finals 20th /21st April
Final 5th May