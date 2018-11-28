2019 Lidl Ladies National Football League Fixtures announced

Champions Dublin to face Donegal in opening round

CHAMPIONS Dublin will face Donegal at home in the opening round of 2019 Lidl National League Division 1 Fixtures on Saturday, February 2.

The Sky Blues are also the TG4 All-Ireland Senior title holders after a remarkable 2018 campaign saw them scoop a League and Championship Double.

Dublin boss Mick Bohan has committed to another two years at the helm and he will now attempt to mastermind successful defences of his team’s high-profile crowns next year.

TG4 All-Ireland Final runners-up Cork will also have home advantage in their first Lidl NFL Division 1 fixture of 2019.

Ephie Fitzgerald’s side, who won the TG4 Munster Senior title in 2018, will entertain Connacht champions Galway – and that game is also pencilled in for Saturday, February 2.

On Sunday, February 3, 2018 Lidl NFL Division 1 runners-up Mayo welcome newly-promoted Tipperary to the West, while Westmeath have home advantage for their clash with Monaghan.

Looking ahead, Dublin will have home advantage against Mayo on Saturday, February 23, in round 3, while the repeat of the 2018 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Final between Dublin and Cork is pencilled in for Sunday, April 7, with Cork having home advantage in round 7.

In Division 2, Clare will entertain Kerry in a Munster derby, Waterford host Wexford, Laois take on Armagh, and Tyrone, the TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate champions, travel to Cavan for an all-Ulster clash in the opening round of fixtures.

Division 3 of the 2019 Lidl NFL will see Sligo at home to Meath, Longford taking on Kildare, Offaly entertaining Down, and Roscommon at home to Wicklow in Round 1.

And in Division 4, Limerick will meet Louth in a repeat of the 2018 TG4 All-Ireland Junior Final, which was won by the Shannonsiders, on the opening day.

Elsewhere, Carlow entertain Kilkenny, Antrim are at home to Leitrim and Derry make the journey to Fermanagh.

The Divisional semi-finals are fixed for the weekend of April 20/21, and the showpiece Finals will be decided over the weekend of May 4/5.

Galway’s National Football League Fixtures

Round 1 – 2nd/3rd February

2nd February

Dublin v Donegal

Cork v Galway

3rd February

Mayo v Tipperary

Westmeath v Monaghan

Round 2 – 9th/10 February

9th February

Monaghan v Galway

10th February

Donegal v Mayo

Tipperary v Dublin

Westmeath v Cork

Round 3 – 23rd/24th February

23rd February

Dublin v Mayo

23rd/24th

Cork v Tipperary

24th February

Galway v Westmeath

Donegal v Monaghan

Round 4 – 2nd/3rd March

2nd March

Mayo v Galway

Donegal v Tipperary

3rd March

Monaghan v Cork

Dublin v Westmeath

Round 5 – 16th/17th March

16th March

Cork v Donegal

Dublin v Monaghan

17th March

Tipperary v Galway

Westmeath v Mayo

Round 6 – 24th March

Mayo v Cork

Tipperary v Monaghan

Galway v Dublin

Donegal v Westmeath

Round 7 – 7th April

Cork v Dublin

Monaghan v Mayo

Galway v Donegal

Westmeath v Tipperary

Playoff/Regulations 13th /14th April

Semi Finals 20th /21st April

Final 5th May