2019 Liberty Insurance Camogie All-Stars Tour to New York announced as Championships set for take-off

Liberty Insurance to sponsor 2nd Camogie All-Stars Tour, this time to New York

6 Group Stage matches of Senior Championship to be live streamed by Liberty Insurance

The Camogie Association and Liberty Insurance are delighted to announce that the second Liberty Insurance Camogie All-Stars Tour will take place this November with New York announced as the destination. The Tour will see two teams comprising of the winning Senior All-Stars from both the 2018 and the upcoming 2019 campaign face each other in an exhibition match in the Big Apple.

Liberty Insurance also announced today that they will further bolster their long-standing support of Camogie by live streaming a key match on their Facebook Page during each week of the Group Stages of the Senior Championship. This increase in coverage will ensure that there will be a match available to supporters to view during each round of the Senior Championship either online or on television via our broadcast partner RTÉ’s live match coverage which will begin from the Quarter-Finals in August right through to September’s Finals in Croke Park on Sunday September 8th.

Launching this year’s Championship, Camogie Association President Kathleen Woods said: “Liberty Insurance have been great partners of the Camogie Association over the past six years and this year they have once more shown their great support by investing in the 2019 All-Stars Tour. The Tour is an opportunity to reward these players for their dedication, skill and passion for the game for which they are all true role models, and to continue to spread the game to new audiences in North America.

“I am also very pleased to see the continued growth of the coverage of the All-Ireland Championship with Liberty Insurance’s investment in live streaming which will bring our game to audiences not only at home but across the world on a weekly basis this summer.

“I am excited for the Championships to begin as we look forward to another exciting summer that will culminate in Croke Park on Sunday September 8th when we hope that the sports public will go together in large numbers to our All-Ireland Finals which are the pinnacle of a player’s career.”

Liberty Insurance Sponsorship

Speaking on behalf of Liberty Insurance, Seán Brett said: “We’re delighted to be announcing our support for the 2019 Liberty Insurance Camogie All-Stars Tour to New York City later this year. Both the All-Stars Awards and the Tour recognise and celebrate those players who are such important ambassadors for the game.

“A trip to the US will showcase the game to new international audiences which proved to be such a success in 2017. We’re really excited to be involved in what will no doubt be a very memorable trip.

“We’re delighted also to enable the broadcasting via live streaming of Camogie matches in each group stage round of this year’s Senior Championship. The primary focus since our sponsorship began in 2013 has been to raise the profile and exposure of players and the sport of Camogie, in addition to driving participation and attendances. The additional Camogie Championship coverage we’re announcing today is further evidence of that commitment.

“Looking ahead to the Championships, we’ll shortly be announcing a new campaign to drive attendances and provide support at a grassroots level to further build on the important progress made to date, working in partnership with the Camogie Association.”

Fixtures:

Saturday June 15th

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship (Group 1)

Galway v Kilkenny, TBC

Limerick v Offaly, Gaelic Grounds, 5pm

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Championship (Group 2)

Clare v Cork, TBC

Dublin v Meath, TBC

Tipperary v Waterford, The Ragg, 5pm

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Intermediate Championship (Group 1)

Cork v Kilkenny, TBC

Galway v Antrim, TBC

Kildare v Westmeath, TBC

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Intermediate Championship (Group 2)

Carlow v Wexford, Netwatch Cullen Park, 5pm

Derry v Laois, TBC

Tipperary v Down, The Ragg, 3pm