2019 Kilbeacanty 7s Round Up

A late point from Cianan Fahy earned Ardrahan a 0-13 to 0-12 win over Tommie Larkins in the final of the Kilbeacanty 7s Hurling Tournament on Bank Holiday Monday. A great day’s entertainment came come to the wire as Ardrahan won their first title in Kilbeacanty in 10 years.

Ardrahan had overcome reigning champions Beagh in the semi – final by 4-6 to 4-4 while Tommie Larkins saw of neighbours Tynagh Abbey Duniry by 3-7 to 1-11 in the other semi-final. One of the new features of the Tournament this year was the countdown clock and the hooter which signalled half-time and full-time in all the games. The pitch was also in excellent condition .

Indeed, winners Ardrahan were involved in one of the most exciting happenings of the day, when they finished level at 1-13 to 0-16 with Gort after extra time in the quarter-final, but won it on the golden score rule to progress on a 1-14 to 0-16 score-line. Craughwell, St Thomas and Loughrea were the other quarter-finalists. Ciaran Callanan, the Ardrahan goalkeeper, was named as player of the tournament.

St Thomas won the camogie 7s title when they defeated Ardrahan by 4-2 to 1-8 in the camogie final. The knockout stages were played on Sunday with the Final taking place on Monday evening. Aoife Keane was the player of the Tournament for the second year in a row.

In the Joe Gillane U12 Finals, Kinvara defeated Kilbeacanty to win the Shield, while Craughwell overcame Athenry by 4-4 to 1-7 in the Cup Final. All in all, it was a wonderful day’s entertainment in Kilbeacanty and well done to the organising committee for running a great event.

