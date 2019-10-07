2019 Gaelic4Mothers & Others National Blitz Day Is The Biggest And Best Yet!

OVER 2500 women descended upon the Naomh Mearnóg and St Sylvester’s GAA Clubs in Dublin last Saturday (October 5) for the 2019 Gaelic4Mothers&Others National Blitz Day.

The massive attendance made this year’s event the biggest and best yet, with 120 clubs making the trip to north Dublin for a jam-packed day of football, fun and musical entertainment.

The Blitz day was completely recreational, with all players and mentors asked to play in a fun and ‘fair play’ manner.

This was a day for camaraderie, not competition, and no scores were recorded.

At this massive family-orientated event, the festival atmosphere was simply electric and after we asked teams to bring supporters, they responded in their droves.

2FM were also there, and Bokwa Ireland were on hand to oversee another memorable mass warm-up, one of the real highlights of the day.

After the football, participants and supporters enjoyed live entertainment, while a number of exhibitors took the opportunity to avail of the Exhibition Village on site.

Once again, the LGFA was fully subscribed, and with a large number of teams on a waiting list.

The Gaelic4Mothers&Others programme is having a massive impact all over the country, with new clubs sprouting up at a phenomenal rate.

The LGFA would like to thank all players, coaches, officials, Lei and crew from Bokwa Ireland and the 2FM Broadcaster for making this day such a great success once again.

We would also like to extend a special word of thanks to our magnificent hosts at Naomh Mearnóg and St Sylvester’s, who ensured the smooth running of the annual event, while the many volunteers present gave freely and selflessly of their time.

Despite inclement weather conditions, the 20 pitches were in immaculate condition and great credit is due to both clubs for ensuring that this was the case.

The Gaelic4Mothers&Others initiative is an innovative way to introduce mothers and other women to playing Ladies Gaelic Football.

Mothers often drop their kids to training and call back to collect them, but the Ladies Gaelic Football Association is endeavouring to change that.

The Gaelic4Mothers&Others initiative see women playing Ladies Gaelic Football in a fun, non-competitive and social environment.

Gaelic4Mothers&Others provide an opportunity for women to get their recommended weekly exercise in a fun way while meeting other mothers in the area.

The initiative has proved hugely popular with women of all ages and has taken off in all 32 counties with success stories popping up all over the country.

There is one provincial blitz organised in each province every year and the National Blitz day, which was once again a resounding success.

The list of competing clubs was as follows:

Venue: St Sylvester’s.

Antrim – Lámh Dearg

Antrim – Naomh Gall

Cavan – Mullahoran

Armagh – Silverbridge Harps

Cavan – Crosserlough

Clare – Doorabarefield

Cork – Aghada

Cork – Banteer

Cork – Douglas

Cork – Newmarket

Derry -Ballinascreen

Donegal – Naomh Conaill

Down – St Paul’s Holywood

Down -Aghaderg

Dublin – Beann Eadair

Dublin – GAA4MAS

Dublin – Na Fianna

Dublin – St Sylvesters

Dublin – St Vincents

Dublin – Templeogue Synge Street

Fermanagh – Derrygonnelly Harps

Fermanagh – Erne Gaels

Galway – Ballinasloe

Galway – Claregalway

Galway – St Brendans

Galway – St Furseys

Kerry – Killarney Legion

Kerry – Milltown – Castlemaine

Kildare – Celbridge

Kildare – Kilcullen

Kildare – Na Fianna

Kildare – Naas

Leitrim – Dromahair

Longford – Granard

Mayo – Carnacon

Mayo – Castlebar Mitchels

Mayo – Moy-Davitts

Mayo – Tuar Mhic Éadaigh

Meath – Cortown

Sligo – Enniscrone Kilglass

Sligo – St Johns

Sligo -Ballisodare

Tipperary – Boherlahan Dualla

Tyrone – Cappagh Ladies

Tyrone – Omagh St Endas

Tyrone – Pomeroy Plunketts

Waterford – Ferrybank

Westmeath – St Pauls Delvin

Venue: Naomh Mearnóg

Antrim – Kickhams Creggan

Antrim – Naomh Brid

Armagh – Wolfe Tones Derrymacash

Armagh & Down – Thomas Davis

Cavan – Mullahoran

Clare – Fergus Rovers

Cork – Bishopstown

Cork – Cloyne

Cork – Inch Rovers

Cork – Mallow

Cork – Quarry Blue

Derry – Lissan

Donegal – Milford

Down – Bredagh

Down – Carryduff

Down – Saval

Dublin – Cuala

Dublin – Erins Isle

Dublin – Foxrock-Cabinteely

Dublin – Kilmacud Crokes

Dublin – Naomh Mearnog

Dublin – Round Towers Clondalkin

Dublin – Scoil Uí Chonaill

Dublin – St Finnians (Swords)

Dublin – St Maurs

Dublin – St Peregrines

Dublin – Thomas Davis

Dublin – Whitehall Colmcille

Galway – Clonbur

Galway – Monivea Abbey

Galway – Naomh Mhuire – Oranmore

Kerry – Firies

Kildare – Balyna

Kildare – Confey

Kildare – Kildangan Nurney

Kildare – Milltown Divas

Kildare – Raheens

Kilkenny – Dunnamaggin

Kilkenny – Erins Own

Kilkenny – Piltown

Kilkenny – Thomastown

Laois – Portlaoise

Laois – Rosenallis

Leitrim – Kiltubrid

Leitrim – Mohill

Leitrim -Annaduff

Limerick – Cappagh Askeaton Ballysteen

Limerick – Athea

Limerick – Monaleen

Limerick – Murroe – Boher

Longford – Cashel

Longford – Edgeworthstown

Meath – Boardsmill

Meath – Dunshaughlin & Royal Gaels

Meath – Navan O’Mahonys

Meath – Walterstown

Monaghan – Aughnamullen

Offaly – Clonbullogue

Offaly – Naomh Molaoise

Roscommon – Castlerea St Kevins

Roscommon – Clann na nGael

Roscommon – St Ciarans

Sligo – CT Gaels

Sligo – Shamrock Gaels

Sligo – St Farnans

Tipperary – Ardfinnan

Tyrone – Drumragh

Tyrone – Galbally

Tyrone – Glenelly St Josephs

Tyrone – Rock St Patricks

Waterford – St Annes

Westmeath – Ballymore

Wicklow – Blessington