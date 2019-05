The Electric Ireland Connacht GAA Minor Football Championship 2019 gets underway this Friday night with Roscommon hosting Galway in Dr Hyde Park and Mayo heading to Ballinamore to play Leitrim. The competition is played on a round-robin basis with the second and third teams at the end meeting in a semi-final to play the top team in the group in the Final. The fourth and fifth placed teams after the round-robin then meet in the B Final.

Fixtures are below.

All games kick-off at 7.30 pm.