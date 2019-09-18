2019/20 Season Kicks Off – FAI Schools Post Primary Schools Competitions

The 2019/20 season kicked off nationwide last week with a number of group games taking place in the Cup and League, girls and boys divisions.

It’s all to play for with over 70% of the post primary schools engaged in Cup and/or League competitions this season.

Who will be in the running for the silverware come 2020?

We take a look back at the success stories from 2018/19 with the focus on our 16 National Cup Champions.

Two Schools in particular stood out from the rest as Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny captured two National Cup titles in the girl’s division, securing both the Junior (Under 17) and Minor (Under 15) crowns. Carndonagh Community School made a positive impact in the defense of the Dr. Tony O’Neill Senior Cup in the boy’s competition and the girls select were outstanding to secure gold in the First Year Girls National Cup.

Six schools made repeated appearances in the top flight of Cup competitions as St. Joseph’s Secondary School, Foxford (Boys) contested both the John Murphy Senior ‘B’ Cup as well as the First Year ‘B’ Cup. PCC Falcarragh (Boys) were in the mix in the Junior ‘B’ Cup and Minor ‘B’ Cup. Mulroy College, Milford (Girls) entertained in the Senior ‘B’ and First Year ‘B’ divisions. While Ulster kingpins Carndonagh Community School did battle in the Dr. Tony O’Neill Senior Cup while the girls featured in the First Year Cup. While Presentation SS, Kilkenny (Girls) and Claregalway College (Girls) clashed in both the Junior and Minor events.

St. Laurence College, Loughlinstown, Killina Presentation SS, Tullamore, Athlone Community College and Moville Community College (Girls), Grennan College, Thomastown, St. Joseph’s College, Galway and St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar all made a welcome return to the National stages as they went in search of silverware with mixed fortunes.

FAI Schools also welcomed some newcomers to the National arena with Midleton CBS, Cork, Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane, Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn and Presentation SS, Wexford all tasting success at provincial level and hoping to replicate it for the National prize.

GIRLS NATIONAL CUP REVIEW

FAI Schools Girls National Cup Champions 2018/19

Senior Cup Moville Community College, Donegal

Senior ‘B’ Cup St. Laurence College, Loughlinstown, Dublin

Junior Cup Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny

Junior ‘B’ Cup Killina Presentation SS, Tullamore, Offaly

Minor Cup Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny

Minor ‘B’ Cup Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn, Dun na nGall

First Year Cup Carndonagh Community School, Donegal

First Year ‘B’ Cup New Ross CBS, Wexford

MOVILLE COMMUNTIY COLLEGE returned to winning ways in the FAI Schools Senior Girls National Cup Final having secured the honours over a talented Athlone Community College in the Showgrounds, Sligo on Monday, February 4. The Donegal side had tasted defeat twelve months previous at the hands of Presentation Secondary School from Thurles but they bounced back with an empathic display to take the title in fine style with goals from Megan HAVLIN, a Kerry BROWN brace and Niamh McDONALD to wrap it up at 4-0.

ST. LAURENCE COLLEGE, LOUGHLINSTOWN captured the FAI Schools Senior ‘B’ Girls National Cup and thus dashed the three in-a-row title ambitions of Mulroy College, Milford in a pulsating tie in Drogheda United on Tuesday, February 8. Played in difficult conditions this showcase did not disappoint as a solitary goal courtesy of the inspiring Chloe MATTHEWS midway through the first half ensured another fantastic National title for John Rowes charges.

April Fools Day proved memorable for PRESENTATION SECONDARY SCHOOL, KILKENNY as they snatched the FAI Schools Junior Girls National Cup following a splendid 2-0 win in Athlone Town FC over a hardworking Claregalway College crew. Two second half goals courtesy of Niamh PHELAN and a Cliodhna DONNELLY penalty ensured the honours.

KILLINA PRESENTATION SECONDARY SCHOOL, TULLAMORE are making a name for themselves in schools football having just added the FAI Schools Junior ‘B’ Girls National crown to their previously held Minor ‘B’ Girls Cup title win from 2018. Back to back wins at National level for the Tullamore side is an outstanding feat for duo Graham O’Connor and Philip Austen. Killina defeated St. Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton in Athlone Town FC on Wednesday, February 27 with near perfect conditions as proceedings got underway. The game ended 3-1 with Killina’s Ava DOLAN converting in the first minute. A Becky WATKINS peno on 26 minutes doubled their tally. Schools International supreme Muireann DEVANEY netted after 42 minutes for the Manor crew to bring the game back into contention at 2-1 but Saorah DOYLE made it three-one with 61 minutes on the clock.

PRESENTATION SECONDARY SCHOOL, KILKENNY lifted the FAI Schools Minor Girls National Cup in fine style with a 3-0 win over reigning Champions Claregalway College in Athlone Town FC on May 1. Schools International Captain Ellen MOLLOY collected the match football following her spectacular hat-trick. This was exactly one month on from defeating the same opposition that clinched the Junior title. An amazing run for the Kilkenny School with two National titles in quick succession. The conveyor belt of talent in still going strong in the Kilkenny institution.

Finn Harps talisman Keith Cowan turned his hand to managerial duties and lead his School, COLÁISTE AILIGH, LEITIR CEANNAIN to their first National title when they saw off Wexford side Ramsgrange Community School in Drogheda United FC on April 3, on a 2-1 score-line to be named FAI Schools Minor ‘B’ Girls National Cup Champions for 2019.

History was also made in NEW ROSS CBS when they secured gold in the FAI Schools First Year ‘B’ Girls National Cup in Home Farm FC on May 15. The Wexford outfit converted twice without response to defeat an industrious Mulroy College of Milford. Sophie QUIGLEY opened the scoring after 9 minutes after her initial effort was saved well by keeper Kaylee Bernard but the rebound fell nicely for Quigley to slot home at the second time of asking. Kyla NOLAN doubled their advantage in the tie late on.

CARNDONAGH COMMUNITY SCHOOL edged out Presentation Secondary School, Wexford in a five goal thriller in Oriel Park, Dundalk FC on May 22. Extra time was required to divide these two top class sides in the FAI Schools First Year Girls National Cup contest. Carn Captain Fiona Doherty turned supplier for Schools International Ellie LONG as she netted from close range after 11 minutes. The Wexford equalizer came ten minutes later through Katie LAW. LONG was again on target with a super set piece to edge the contest 2-1 on 26 minutes. LAW scored her second to tie the game at 2 apiece 8 minutes from time. The match winner came five minutes into extra time when Diver, Brennan and McCarron worked their magic to feed the ball into Clare GILL who made not mistake to take the title.

BOYS NATIONAL CUP REVIEW

FAI Schools Boys National Cup Champions 2018/19

Dr. Tony O’Neill Senior Cup Carndonagh Community College, Donegal

John Murphy Senior ‘B’ Cup St. Joseph’s SS, Foxford, Mayo

Tom Ticher Junior Cup Coláiste Phádraig, Lucan CBS, Dublin

Junior ‘B’ Cup O’Connell CBS, Richmond Street, Dublin

Minor Cup St. Aidan’s CBS, Whitehall, Dublin

Minor ‘B’ Cup PCC Falcarragh, Donegal

First Year Cup Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane, Kildare

First Year ‘B’ Cup Intermediate School Killorglin, Kerry

Jack DOHERTY headed home the match winner eight minutes from time to ensure CARNDONAGH COMMUNITY SCHOOL a wonderful two in-a-row in the FAI Schools Dr. Tony O’Neill Senior Cup Final in Home Farm FC against a gallant Midleton CBS of Cork on Wednesday, March 20. This was the Donegal School’s third title in four years which was a major achievement for Martin Cavanagh’s charges.

Defending Champions Grennan College, Thomastown were dethroned by Connacht stars ST. JOSEPH’S SECONDARY SCHOOL, FOXFORD 3-2 in Athlone Town FC on February 6 to claim the 2019 FAI Schools John Murphy Senior ‘B’ Cup. Conor FLYNN put St. Joseph’s one up on 39 minutes but this was cancelled out two minutes later through a Colm WHELAN penalty conversion. Caolan HOPKINS was on hand to regain the Foxford lead just before the break and added his second on the hour mark. It was a nervy conclusion to the Cup tie as Jack BARCOE netted to bring the game to 3-2 with fifteen minutes left to play but the Foxford side held out for a surprise and merited victory in the midlands.

After a tense encounter with Rosses Community School, Dungloe, Dublin troops COLÁISTE PHÁDRAIG, LUCAN CBS came out FAI Schools Tom Ticher Junior National Cup Champions. This was courtesy of a solitary goal from James HAROLD just before the hour mark in Ray MacSharry Park, Sligo on March 28.

O’CONNELL SCHOOL, RICHMOND STREET, DUBLIN defeated PCC Falcarragh to claim the FAI Schools Junior ‘B’ National Cup in stunning fashion sinking six past the Ulster stars in the premier showdown in Ray MacSharry Park on April 4. Ross FAY was in superb form as he scored four while Denis ROBU and Lee FRANZONI also got on the score-sheet.

St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar traveled to Monaghan United FC to take on Dublin side ST. AIDAN’s CBS, WHITEHALL in the FAI Schools Minor Boys National Cup. The Leinster crew held their nerve in a penalty shoot-out to secure the bragging rights when the game ended one apiece after a stunning extra time period. Captain Seán GREHAN finished off a superb move from the Whitehall pupils to take the lead against the run of play as the game approached the half hour mark. Stranorlar Captain Callum GILLEN equalized before the break but the deadlock remained into the shoot-out which the Dublin side won 4-2.

PCC FALCARRAGH were extra time winners against newcomers Coláiste Ghlór na Mara, Baile Brigín to retain their FAI Schools Minor ‘B’ Boys National Cup as they came out 2-1 winners in Sligo Rovers on April 10. Jamie BRENNAN put PCC one up through a Balbriggan defensive error as he snatched first to convert from 6 yards. The Balbriggan equalizer came early in the second half with Killan CAILLOCE on target. PCC Captain Daire FERRY scored a screamer from distance to end the contest in dramatic style to ensure the silverware.

Three time title holders Dublin Oak Academy, Bray were edged out at the National semi-final stages as INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL KILLORGLIN impressed with a 3-1 score-line in Cahir Park. The Kerry students then met St. Joseph’s SS, Foxford in the FAI Schools First Year ‘B’ Boys National Cup decider two weeks later in Tulla FC, Clare. The game ended scoreless at full time. Darragh O’CONNOR popped up two minutes into extra time to slot home what was the match winner for O’Regan’s charges and claim their first National title.

SCOIL MHUIRE COMMUNITY SCHOOL, CLANE overcame the experienced St. Joseph’s College, Galway 2-0 in the FAI Schools First Year Boys National Cup showdown on May 23. Ruadhan KANE made the perfect start for Clane with an inch perfect set piece from 25 yards out to stun the Galway contingency after just four minutes. The Kildare side doubled their tally on 53 minutes when Evan WALDRON made a darting run through the centre of the park to slot the ball past the bish keeper.

FAI Schools Post Primary Provincial & National Winners 2018/19

FAI Schools Senior ‘B’ Boys (John Murphy Cup)

National Champions St. Joseph’s Secondary School, Foxford, Mayo

National Runners Up Grennan College, Thomastown, Kilkenny

Ulster Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dohhair, Dun na nGall

Munster Coláiste Mhuire, Buttevant, Cork

Leinster Grennan College, Thomastown, Kilkenny

Connacht St. Joseph’s Secondary School, Foxford, Mayo

FAI Schools Senior ‘B’ Girls

National Champions St. Laurence College, Loughlinstown, Dublin

National Runners Up Mulroy College, Milford, Donegal

Ulster Mulroy College, Milford, Donegal

Munster Midleton College, Cork

Leinster St. Laurence College, Loughlinstown, Dublin

Connacht St. Joseph’s Secondary School, Foxford, Mayo

FAI Schools Senior Boys (Dr. Tony O’Neill Cup)

National Champions Carndonagh Community School, Donegal

National Runners Up Midleton CBS, Cork

Ulster Carndonagh Community School, Donegal

Munster Midleton CBS, Cork

Leinster Wexford CBS

Connacht St. Louis Community School, Kiltimagh, Mayo

FAI Schools Senior Girls

National Champions Moville Community College, Donegal

National Runners Up Athlone Community College, Westmeath

Ulster Moville Community College, Donegal

Munster Presentation Secondary School, Thurles, Tipperary

Leinster Athlone Community College, Westmeath

Connacht Ursuline College, Sligo

FAI Schools Junior Boys (Tom Ticher Cup)

National Champions Coláiste Phádraig, Lucan CBS, Dublin

National Runners Up Rosses Community School, Dungloe, Donegal

Ulster Rosses Community School, Dungloe, Donegal

Munster Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Bishopstown, Cork

Leinster Coláiste Phádraig, Lucan CBS, Dublin

Connacht St. Gerald’s College, Castlebar, Mayo

FAI Schools Junior Girls

National Champions Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny

National Runners Up Claregalway College, Galway

Ulster Moville Community College, Donegal

Munster St. Mary’s Secondary School, Nenagh, Tipperary

Leinster Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny

Connacht Claregalway College, Galway

FAI Schools Junior ‘B’ Boys

National Champions O’Connell CBS, Richmond Street, Dublin

National Runners Up PCC Falcarragh, Donegal

Ulster PCC Falcarragh, Donegal

Munster Coláiste Mhuire, Crosshaven, Cork

Leinster O’Connell CBS, Richmond Street, Dublin

Connacht Glenamaddy Community School, Galway

FAI Schools Junior ‘B’ Girls

National Champions Killina Presentation Secondary School, Tullamore, Offaly

National Runners Up St. Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Ulster Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceannain, Dún na nGall

Munster St. Peter’s Community School, Passage West, Cork

Leinster Killina Presentation Secondary School, Tullamore, Offaly

Connacht St. Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

FAI Schools Minor Boys

National Champions St. Aidan’s CBS, Whitehall, Dublin

National Runners Up St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar, Donegal

Ulster St. Columba’s College, Stranorlar, Donegal

Munster St. Francis College, Rochestown, Cork

Leinster St. Aidan’s CBS, Whitehall, Dublin

Connacht Rice College, Castlebar, Mayo

FAI Schools Minor Girls

National Champions Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny

National Runners Up Claregalway College, Galway

Ulster Carndonagh Community School, Donegal

Munster Coláiste na Trocáire, Rathkeale, Limerick

Leinster Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny

Connacht Claregalway College, Galway

FAI Schools Minor ‘B’ Boys

National Champions PCC Falcarragh, Donegal

National Runners Up Coláiste Ghlór na Mara, Baile Brigín, Baile Átha Cliath

Ulster PCC Falcarragh, Donegal

Munster Intermediate School Killorglin, Kerry

Leinster Coláiste Ghlór na Mara, Baile Brigín, Baile Átha Cliath

Connacht Coola Post Primary School, Sligo

FAI Schools Minor ‘B’ Girls

National Champions Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceannain, Dún na nGall

National Runners Up Ramsgrange Community School, Wexford

Ulster Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceannain, Dún na nGall

Munster Coláiste Mhuire, Askeaton, Limerick

Leinster Ramsgrange Community School, Wexford

Connacht St. Patrick’s College, Lacken Cross, Mayo

FAI Schools First Year Boys

National Champions Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane, Kildare

National Runners Up St. Joseph’s College, Galway

Ulster St. Patrick’s College, Cavan

Munster St. Colman’s College, Fermoy, Cork

Leinster Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane, Kildare

Connacht St. Joseph’s College, Galway

FAI Schools First Year Girls

National Champions Carndonagh Community School, Donegal

National Runners Up Presentation Secondary School, Wexford

Ulster Carndonagh Community School, Donegal

Munster Presentation Secondary School, Thurles, Tipperary

Leinster Presentation Secondary School, Wexford

Connacht Dominican College, Taylor’s Hill, Galway

FAI Schools First Year ‘B’ Boys

National Champions Intermediate School Killorglin, Kerry

National Runners Up St. Joseph’s Secondary School, Foxford, Mayo

Ulster PCC Falcarragh, Donegal

Munster Intermediate School Killorglin, Kerry

Leinster Dublin Oak Academy, Bray, Wicklow

Connacht St. Joseph’s Secondary School, Foxford, Mayo

FAI Schools First Year ‘B’ Girls

National Champions New Ross CBS, Wexford

National Runners Up Mulroy College, Milford, Donegal

Ulster Mulroy College, Milford, Donegal

Munster St. Colman’s Community College, Midleton, Cork

Leinster New Ross CBS, Wexford

Connacht St. Joseph’s Secondary School, Foxford, Mayo

The interest in schools football has increased over the last number of years. The numerous Cup and League competitions offer huge variety with small and large schools catered for. There are various divisions that accommodate boys and girls from First Year right through to Leaving Certificate. The FAI Schools programme is co-ordinated at provincial level and schools are excited to kick start their season this month.