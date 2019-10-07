2019/20 Connacht Junior Cup Draw Announced

Connemara RFC will begin the defence of their Connacht Junior Cup with a 1st round tie to either Loughrea or NUIG.

The draw was made last Saturday at The Sportsground with 20 teams learning their opponents for the 2019/20 tournament.

Eight of those will play in the preliminary round, with Corinthians taking on Ballina, Loughrea facing NUIG, Galwegians making the trip to Ballyhaunis and Corrib up against Dunmore.

In the 1st round there are three all J1A fixtures, with last year’s beaten finalists Creggs making the trip to Westport, Buccaneers host Sligo, and Castlebar take on Tuam.

Elsewhere Monivea face Ballinasloe, Ballinrobe take on Carrick-on-Shannon, OLBC face the winners of Corrib/Dunmore, and Corinthians or Ballina take on either Ballyhaunis or Galwegians.

The preliminary round games will take place on 5th January 2020 with the 1st round ties the following weekend.

2019/20 CONNACHT JUNIOR CUP DRAW

Preliminary Round

Corinthians v Ballina

Loughrea v NUIG

Ballyhaunis v Galwegians

Corrib v Dunmore

1st Round

Castlebar v Tuam

Loughrea or NUIG v Connemara

Monivea v Ballinasloe

Corinthians or Ballina v Ballyhaunis or Galwegians

Buccaneers v Sligo

OLBC v Corrib or Dunmore

Ballinrobe v Carrick-on-Shannon

Westport v Creggs