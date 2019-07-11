2019/20 Cawley And Curley Cup Draws Takes Place At The Sportsground

Connacht Rugby head coach Andy Friend was on hand to conduct the draw for the 2019/20 Cawley and Curley Cups earlier today at The Sportsground.



The draw saw 18 teams in all learn their fate across the two competitions, with the 1st rounds taking place on Sunday 1st September.



10 of those teams are competing in the Curley Cup, which features two preliminary round ties before the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final later in the season. Those preliminary round games will feature Loughrea taking on Ballinrobe and OLBC face Tuam 2nd XVs.



The Cawley Cup is a straight knockout affair with 8 of the best junior clubs in Connacht taking part. Reigning champions Creggs begin the defence of their title with a home tie against Tuam, with the winners then travelling to either Dunmore or Westport. The other side of the draw features Junior League and Cup winners Connemara making the trip to Castlebar, with either Monivea or NUIG awaiting in the semi-finals.



CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE DRAW



CAWLEY CUP 2019/20

Quarter-Finals

Dunmore v Westport

Monivea v NUIG RFC

Castlebar v Connemara

Creggs v Tuam

Semi-Finals

Castlebar/Connemara v Monivea/NUIG RFC

Dunmore/Westport v Creggs/Tuam



CURLEY CUP 2019/20

Preliminary Round

Loughrea v Ballinrobe

OLBC v Tuam 2nd XVs

Quarter-Finals

Creggs v Carrick-on-Shannon

Corrib v OLBC/Tuam 2nd XVs

Ballyhaunis v Loughrea/Ballinrobe

Corinthians 3rd XVs v Ballinasloe

Semi-Finals

Creggs/Carrick-on-Shannon v Corinthians/Ballinasloe

Corrib or OLBC/Tuam v Ballyhaunis or Loughrea/Ballinrobe