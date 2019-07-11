2019/20 Cawley And Curley Cup Draws Takes Place At The Sportsground

Connacht Rugby head coach Andy Friend was on hand to conduct the draw for the 2019/20 Cawley and Curley Cups earlier today at The Sportsground.
The draw saw 18 teams in all learn their fate across the two competitions, with the 1st rounds taking place on Sunday 1st September.
10 of those teams are competing in the Curley Cup, which features two preliminary round ties before the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final later in the season. Those preliminary round games will feature Loughrea taking on Ballinrobe and OLBC face Tuam 2nd XVs.
The Cawley Cup is a straight knockout affair with 8 of the best junior clubs in Connacht taking part. Reigning champions Creggs begin the defence of their title with a home tie against Tuam, with the winners then travelling to either Dunmore or Westport. The other side of the draw features Junior League and Cup winners Connemara making the trip to Castlebar, with either Monivea or NUIG awaiting in the semi-finals.
CAWLEY CUP 2019/20
Quarter-Finals
Dunmore v Westport
Monivea v NUIG RFC
Castlebar v Connemara
Creggs v Tuam
Semi-Finals
Castlebar/Connemara v Monivea/NUIG RFC
Dunmore/Westport v Creggs/Tuam
CURLEY CUP 2019/20
Preliminary Round
Loughrea v Ballinrobe
OLBC v Tuam 2nd XVs
Quarter-Finals
Creggs v Carrick-on-Shannon
Corrib v OLBC/Tuam 2nd XVs
Ballyhaunis v Loughrea/Ballinrobe
Corinthians 3rd XVs v Ballinasloe
Semi-Finals
Creggs/Carrick-on-Shannon v Corinthians/Ballinasloe
Corrib or OLBC/Tuam v Ballyhaunis or Loughrea/Ballinrobe