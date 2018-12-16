2018 Galway Camogie Club Teams of The Year Announced

The first ever Galway Camogie Club Dream Team awards will take place in the Lough Rea Hotel and Spa on Saturday the 5th of January. Three teams in Senior, Intermediate and Junior will be honoured as well as the 1998 Galway Junior Camogie Team who won the All-Ireland title beating Tipperary 3-11 to 2-10 in the Final.

The Teams Are….

Senior Club Camogie Team 2018

Sinead Skehill (St. Thomas)

Aine Murphy (Ardrahan)

Shauna Healy (Ardrahan)

Sarah Dervan (Mullagh)

Erica Leslie (Sarsfields)

Caitriona Cormican (Cappataggle)

Niamh Kilkenny (Pearses)

Rebecca Hennelly (Ardrahan)

Niamh McGrath (Sarsfields)

Aoife Donohue (Mullagh)

Ailish O’Reilly (Oranmore/Maree)

Dearbhaile Walshe (Ardrahan)

Cliodhna Walsh (Ardrahan)

Siobhan McGrath (Sarsfields)

Brenda Kerins (Ardrahan)

Ardrahan – 6, Sarsfields – 3, Mullagh – 2, St. Thomas – 1, Cappataggle – 1, Pearses – 1, Oranmore/Maree – 1

Intermediate Club Team 2018

Elaine Grealish (Carnmore)

Mary Lardner (Carnmore)

Megan Wall (Castlegar)

Shannon Freaney (Craughwell)

Leanne Freaney (Craughwell)

Sarah Noone (Ahascragh/Caltra)

Sandra Greaney (Craughwell)

Elisha Broderick (Castlegar)

Molly Mannion (Mountbellew/Moylough)

Sinead Gaffney (Craughwell)

Christina Hanley (Carnmore)

Lorraine Crowe (Carnmore)

Aine Tully (Ahascragh/Caltra)

Chloe Broderick (Castlegar)

Catherine Finnerty (Mountbellew/Moylough)

Carnmore – 4, Craughwell – 4, Castlegar – 3, Ahascragh/Caltra – 2, Mountbellew/Moylough – 2

Junior Club Team 2018

Aoife Creaven (Sylane)

Niamh Murphy (Clarinbridge)

Rachel Bannon (Clarinbridge)

Orla Callanan (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

Jessica Heneghan (Turloughmore)

Emma Helebert (Ballinderreen)

Niamh McGrath (Turloughmore)

Ciara Murphy (Clarinbridge)

Jennifer Burke (Liam Mellows)

Muireann Faherty (Ballinderreen)

Carrie Dolan (Clarinbridge)

Sorcha Ni Fhrighil (Cois Fharrige)

Lisa Casserly (Ballinderreen)

Mairead Dillon (Kilconieron)

Niamh McPeake (Liam Mellows)

Clarinbridge – 4, Ballinderreen – 3, Liam Mellows – 2, Turloughmore – 2, Sylane – 1, Salthill/Knocknacarra – 1, Cois Farraige, Kilconieron