200 Connacht Students Contest SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Provincial Finals

Solar21 Park, Castlebar, Co Mayo will play host to the Connacht Finals of the SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme on the 9th of May. The SPAR FAI Primary Schools 5s Programme is the largest programme of its kind in Ireland with 36,616 boys and girls from around the country vying for qualification to the National Finals in the AVIVA Stadium on May 29th.

Connacht schools have been to the fore in the competition with just over 400 signing up to the 2019 edition of the programme. Mayo’s Belcarra NS and Galway’s Scoil Iosaif Naofa were runners up in last year’s national finals at the Aviva Stadium.

Over 6,626 students across Connacht have taken part in qualification events for small, medium and large schools, however, the provincial final will see just 6 schools progress to the next stage, the national finals in the Aviva Stadium.

Salthill Devon FC, Drom Soccer Park, Rahoon played host to the Galway Finals of the SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme on the 2nd of May.

The ‘A’ Cup, open to boys and/or mixed teams from small schools, had 4 passionate schools with Tuairini triumphant in what was a thrilling contest edging past Doorus.

The ‘B’ Cup, for medium sized schools, again proved to be a compelling division with 4 teams involved. The division was eventually won by Cregmore who proved a little too strong over a talented Mountbellew side.

The ‘C’ Cup, for large schools, was another hard-fought contest between 4 very talented schools. St John’s, Knocknacarra eventually came out on top of the large school’s division with a gallant St Michaels, Mervue in 2nd place.

Tuairini, Cregmore, St John’s and St Michaels will now progress to the Connacht Finals on May 9th in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

The rise in the number of girls putting boot to ball has been particularly pleasing for sponsors, SPAR, as 42% of participants are now female. Participation in the girl’s division of the SPAR FAI Primary Schools 5s Programme reached an all-time high this year with 15,344 4th, 5th and 6th class girls registered making it more competitive than ever.

The Girls ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ Cup finals were held on the 2nd of May where there was a fantastic atmosphere throughout the competition.

In the Girls ‘A’ Cup, for small schools, Newtown took the honours in a really exciting and hard-fought division with Letterfrack in 2nd place.

In the Girls ‘B’ Cup Final, for medium sized schools, Clarinbridge sealed qualification to the next stage after they overcame a tough challenge from New Inn.

Scoil Iognaid school put in a fine display against Scoil Ide school to win the Girls ‘C’ Cup division for large schools with both progressing to the Connacht Finals. Scoil Iognaid finished off the tournament with a 1 goal win and look in fine form heading into the Connacht Finals.

Colin Donnelly, SPAR Sales Director said, “The SPAR 5s is a programme we are very proud of, that, as its essence, encourages children to get involved in sport and develop a love for football and physical activity and perfectly complements our SPAR Better Choices message. SPAR has more than 400 high quality, conveniently located outlets spread across the country who are equally as enthusiastic about this programme. SPAR local retailers across Connacht have been active in supporting the programme which has reached new heights this year and we look forward to seeing Connacht based schools competing in the National Finals!”

Follow the action on social media via #SPAR5s or at www.faischools.ie and www.spar.ie.

SPAR FAI Primary School 5s Programme

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

PROVINCIAL

Ulster Final: May 8th Donegal League HQ, Ballyare, Co. Donegal

Connacht Final: May 9th Solar21 Park, Castlebar, Co. Mayo

Munster Final: May 14-15th Seanchoill Sports Complex, Corbally, Limerick

Leinster Final: May 16th MDL Grounds, Trim Road, Navan, Co. Meath

NATIONAL

National Final: May 29th Aviva Stadium, Dublin