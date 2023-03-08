2 Galway players named on AIB Club Football Team of the Year

The 2022/2023 AIB GAA Football Club Team of The Year has been unveiled today, with #TheToughest club footballers of the season named. There are two Galway players named on the team, Maigh Cuilinn Captain Sean Kelly at wing forward and Shane Walsh of Kilmacud Crokes at corner forward.

All-Ireland champions Kilmacud have seven players named, with Derry side Glen claiming six spots and one each for both Maigh Cuilinn and Munster champions Kerins O’Rahillys. The awards and announcement of Player of the Year will be made on Friday evening in Croke Park.

The nominees for this year’s AIB GAA Club Football Player of the Year are Shane Cunningham and Dara Mullin from Kilmacud, alongside Ryan Dougan of Watty Graham’s Glen (Derry).

AIB GAA CLUB FOOTBALL TEAM OF THE YEAR