1980 All-Ireland Hurling Winner Jimmy Cooney Passes Away

Former Galway and Sarsfields senior hurler Jimmy Cooney has passed away at the age of 68.

The 1980 All-Ireland winner represented the maroon and white between 1979 and 1982, and also picked up All-Stars in 1980 and 1981.

He won three county titles with Sarsfields, and was in the match day squad that took national honours in 1993.

And while he will be remembered for the 1998 All-Ireland senior semi-final replay when he blew the full-time whistle early, Jimmy was a highly respected and good referee.

He continued training referees in Galway. And described as a ‘club hero,’ he coached many of the current Sarsfields squad at juvenile level.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cooney family at this sad time. May Jimmy RIP