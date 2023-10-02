19 clubs chosen for the LGFA’s 2023/2024 Club2Gether Programme

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association is pleased to confirm the list of 19 clubs chosen to participate in the 2023/2024 Club2Gether Programme.

Club2Gether is an exciting LGFA club development initiative, aimed at strengthening club structures.

This initiative focuses on developing areas such as volunteer recruitment and retention, governance and officer training, sponsorship and fundraising, Games Development and planning for the future to ensure sustainable structures are put in place.

Clubs will be provided with free training for their officers and coaches while resources will be made available to assist with building sustainable structures.

The option of putting a basic two-year plan will be put in place, with the aim of increasing the retention rate of volunteers.

This should, in turn, help to ensure that clubs can become more vibrant and active in their local communities.

The clubs selected hail from the four provinces and represent 17 counties, comprising seven clubs from Ulster, five from Leinster, four from Munster and three from Connacht.

Speaking to mark the announcement, LGFA President Mícheál Naughton said: “We’re delighted to reveal the list of clubs who will participate in the 2023/2024 Club2Gether programme.

“Many clubs, thankfully, are thriving and in a very good place but we are also acutely aware that some clubs find themselves in more challenging situations and are in need of assistance and guidance.

“This programme aims to help struggling and established clubs who are seeking to improve and Club2Gether has the ability to assist in building solid and long-lasting club foundations, while also strengthening existing ones.

“The role-specific training available to club administrators and officers is of the highest quality and we’re looking forward to working with the 19 participating clubs.

“We wish each club involved the very best of luck on their Club2Gether journey.”

The LGFA’s Head of Volunteer Development, Niall Mulrine, added: “This is a great opportunity for clubs to develop their structures both on the field and off it.

“We are very excited about this programme and we believe that all of the participating clubs will benefit hugely from being part of this initiative.”

The full list of participating clubs reads as follows:

Club Name County Naomh Seamus Antrim St. Ergnats Moneyglass Antrim St Killian’s Whitecross Armagh Lurgan Cavan Donoughmore Cork Naomh Padraig Lifford Donegal St Pauls Holywood Down Garda Westmanstown Gaels Dublin Erne Gaels Fermanagh Fr Griffins Galway Ballymacelligott Kerry Shannonside Tarbert Kerry St. Conleths Laois Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins Leitrim Dromin Athlacca Banogue Limerick Achill Mayo Kilmainhamwood Meath Castledaly Westmeath Kilmore Wexford