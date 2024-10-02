Galway Bay FM

2 October 2024

County Camogie Quarter Finals and Relegation Finals Take Place Next Weekend

The details of the County Camogie Quarter Finals and Relegation Finals have been announced with the games next weekend.

The Senior A Quarter Finals will see Oranmore-Maree will take on Mullagh on Friday night in Killimor at 8.15pm and Athenry will play Ardrahan in Clarinbridge on Saturday at 4pm.

Meanwhile, Carnmore will face Davitts in the relegation final on Friday night in the first of the Killimor double header at 6.45.

In Senior B, Shamrocks will take on Craughwell in Killimor on Saturday evening at 6.30 while Castlegar will take on Kinvara on Sunday in Kilbeacanty at 2pm. The relegation final is between Eyrecourt and Mountbellew/Moylough and that will take place on Sunday in Tynagh at 11.45am.

Finally, in the Intermediate there are two quarter finals starting with Pearses and Liam Mellows in Ballymacward on Saturday at 4pm and St Colmans welcome Kiltormer to Beagh at the same time.

Senior A Club Championship (Sponsored by Windows and Rooflights Ltd) 

Round 1

Davitts 4-10 Oranmore Maree 2-20

Mullagh 2-9 Ardrahan 2-6

Átha An Rí 3-18 Carnmore 0-9

Sarsfields 1-19 St Thomas 1-7

 

ROUND 2

Sarsfields 1-13 Oranmore Maree 1-11

Davitts 1-14 Mullagh 1-14

Ardrahan 4-8 Carnmore 1-11

Átha An Rí 1-12 St Thomas 2-8

 

ROUND 3

Sarsfields 4-20 Mullagh 0-5

Carnmore 2-18 Davitts 0-18

St Thomas 0-10 Ardrahan 0-8

Átha An Rí 2-13 Oranmore Maree 0-7

 

ROUND 4

Ardrahan 0-11 Oranmore Maree 0-11

Átha An Rí 3-14 Mullagh 0-10

Sarsfields 2-17 Carnmore 0-2

St Thomas 1-15 Davitts 1-9

 

Senior B Club Championship (Sponsored by Windows and Rooflights Ltd) 

ROUND 1

Clarinbridge 1-14 Eyrecourt 1-8

Shamrocks 2-18 Castlegar 1-17

Salthill Knocknacarra 1-15 Mountbellew Moylough 0-4

Kinvara 1-14 Craughwell 0-11

 

ROUND 2

Craughwell 1-11 Clarinbridge 1-11

Castlegar 2-11 Eyrecourt 2-10

Shamrocks 0-23 Mountbellew Moylough 0-8

Salthill Knocknacarra 2-15 Kinvara 1-10

 

ROUND 3

Castlegar 2-5 Craughwell 1-7

Mountbellew Moylough 0-14 Eyrecourt 0-13

Kinvara 3-12 Shamrocks 3-12

Clarinbridge 2-13 Salthill Knocknacarra 0-10

 

ROUND 4

Clarinbridge 2-17 Shamrocks 3-13

Salthill Knocknacarra 2-12 Castlegar 3-5

Craughwell 1-11 Mountbellew Moylough 0-9

Eyrecourt 4-8 Kinvara 2-12

 

Intermediate club championship (Sponsored by Duanes Daybreak and Hardware) 

ROUND 1

Ahascragh Caltra 3-12 Abbeyknockmoy 0-8

Killimor 0-12 Liam Mellows 1-6

Kiltormer 2-11 Cappataggle 1-11

St Colmans 1-11 Pearses 1-9

 

ROUND 2

Ahascragh Caltra 2-10 St Colmans 2-5

Abbeyknockmoy 2-11 Liam Mellows 1-14

Killimor 2-16 Cappataggle 1-9

Pearses 1-12 Kiltormer 1-9

 

ROUND 3

St Colmans 1-13 Liam Mellows 2-9

Cappataggle 0-9 Abbeyknockmoy 0-9

Killimor 1-13 Pearses 0-10

Ahascragh Caltra 5-11 Kiltormer 0-6

 

ROUND 4

Killimor 1-10 Ahascragh Caltra 0-9

Kiltormer 2-15 Liam Mellows 2-13

St Colmans 1-9 Cappataggle 0-6

Pearses 5-9 Abbeyknockmoy 0-10

 

