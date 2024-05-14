Weekly Galway Athletics Report

Share story:

Galway Track and Field Championships

The Galway Outdoor Track and Field Championships were held over two sunny days in Dangan last weekend with Day 1 featuring the U14-19 competitions and Sunday’s programme saw the U9 – U13, events take place, with great representation from across the county clubs.

Among the highlights was an amazing High Jump performance by Conor Penney of Craughwell AC (pictured above left with U18 winner Darragh Kelly), who continued his remarkable form when jumping a phenomenal 2.05m on his first attempt at the height to claim a new PB, having earlier taken the Galway U17 100m Hurdles title in a Championship record of 14.05. Penney was already the #1 ranked 15-year-old in the world coming into this event and his new PB reconfirms that

Craughwell athletes shone in the U17 hurdles, with Lauren Kelly taking the Galway title in 10.95, and added further gold later in the High Jump Lola Whitney-Mangan added double gold in the Long Jump and Shot Putt also. In the U14 age group, Kate O’Leary was in fine form with double gold in the High jump and Long jump Sophie Meehan blitzed the opposition with an impressive 5:21 to take the Galway title in the 1500m. Grace Drysdale claimed triple medals with gold in the 200m bronze in the 80m in 11.67 and in the long jump with 3.89m.

The U15 boys dominated in their age group with David Frazer claiming double gold in both 800m and 1500m Shane Hennon also doubled up winning the 80m hurdles and Long Jump. In the U16 age group, Rachel Warde raced to double gold in the 80m and 205m hurdles in 12.74 and 38.63 and added a silver in the 100m, as Kai Watters took double gold in the 100m and 200m

In the U18s, Luke O’Sullivan raced to double gold in the 1500m and 3000m while Darragh Kelly took gold in the high jump (1.75) and double silver in the long jump and triple jump. while in the U19s Eva Kelleher claimed double gold in the high jump (1.45) and long jump (4.66) to round off a great day for Craughwell

Galway City Harriers scooped 35 County titles, 20 silver and 14 Bronze medals on Day 1. This included Championship Bests from Angela Cielecka (Long Jump), Daiden Carew (Triple Jump), Daniel Sangodele (both Long & Triple Jump), Keilah Murray (3000m), Kevin Sangodele (Triple Jump) & Lucy Hounkponou (100m Hurdles). Among the other highlights were three golds for Inga Cielecka, two golds and a silver for Louis Jean Hounkponou, double golds by Angela Cielecka, Fionn Law and Odhrain Mooney Johnston, allied to a very impressive sprint double by Katie O’Haire. Fast times were also recorded by GCH, with a first sub 60 seconds 400m by Saoirse Coleman, and a first sub 27 sec 200m for Elisa Jaime Stapleton. On Day two the club claimed 4 Gold 4 Silver and 2 bronze Individual Medals, as well as 2 Golds 1 Silver and 3 Bronze in the Pairs, in the younger age groups

Castlegar AC had a great first day, bagging 7 medals made up of 4 Golds 1 Silver and 2 Bronze. Elly Turner and Cliodhna Ni Chonaill won individual golds for the green and white, with Turner’s win over 1500m a new championship record of 5.00.05. All Ireland indoor silver medalist Cliodhna Ni Chonaill continued her fantastic season with gold in the 2000m walk. Topping the bill was talented Emma Madden who came away with two golds in both Shot Putt and Javelin

South Galway AC were another club who secured multiple medals, with their U13 to U19s winning a total of 16 Gold, 12 silver and 5 bronze medals. Special mention goes to the athletes who won double gold; Claudia Coyle who set a new Championship record in the 800m, Luke Walsh, Cathal Walsh and Ronan Maher, as well as Brendan McGuane who won a gold and two silver.

Loughrea AC athletes won double gold. one silver and double bronze. Darragh Fahy had a great day winning double Gold and smashing two Championships Records in the U18 boys Long jump with a jump of 6.24 metres and 13.41 metres in the Triple Jump. Raul McDonagh won Bronze in the U15 Boys Long Jump with a massive PB of 4.37m. Ben Naughton put in a great performance in hot conditions in the 800m to win silver

Caltra and District AC took 3 county golds, via Sinead Meehan in the U12 High Jump, Daniel Smith and Rian Mitchell in the U14 and U15 2k Race Walk.

Athenry AC secured 7 medals in total, 3 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 bronze on day one. Golds came via Harry Melia, Ruian Collins and Jennifer Greaney.

Clare River Harriers had a very successful Day one, with 3 golds, 5 silver, 2 bronze medals, with standout Patrick Lee setting a new championship record in the boys U14 1500m in an impressive 4.36 victory, Lee claimed gold also over 800m. Clubmates Isabelle Conroy and Rhona Connolly scored a gold and silver respectively in the U17 800m, and they were joined on the podium by u13 girls Kieva Kelly and Elise Day.

Loch Lurgan AC Athlete Ciara Farrissey claimed silverware in 3 events, with Gold and silver in the shot putt and long jump, and a standout performance in the Triple Jump with a best of 9.55m and gold. Freya Harris won Gold in the Shot Putt and bronze for Long Jump, while Liam Hall struck Long Jump gold and silver in the 100m

Tuam AC secured an enormous medal haul, winning 22 Gold, 12 Silver and 10 Bronze medals day 4 Gold & 3 Silver medals for Tuam on day two. The club had some great performances and championship records via the likes of Rachel Treacy, with 3 golds, and a host of records, Grofu Newell, and Oliwier Lewandowski among many others,

Focus for the qualifiers now turns to preparations for the Connacht Track and Field championships which will be held over two weekends in June

Galway qualifiers for international events

Following the weekend’s action, Athletics Ireland has announced the athletes with qualifying standards for the World U20 Championships and European U18 Championships over the summer months, which includes 4 Galway athletes, as follows-

World U20 Championships, Lima Peru -Sean Doggett, Athenry AC ( 400m)

European U18 Championships, Banska Bystrica, Slovakia

Savanagh O’Callaghan and Matthew Newell both Tuam AC in the Race Walks

Conor Penney Craughwell AC – High Jump

Selections will be confirmed in due course

Belfast Milers Club meet

Cillin Greene of Galway City Harriers continued his excellent season at the IAAF Belfast Track meet held last Saturday, Greene clocked 46.37 to win the A Race.

Performance of the day went to Athenry AC star Sean Doggett who ran an incredible 46.71 at just 17 years of age- this is a World U20 Standard and a huge breakthrough for the Athenry man

Galway City Harriers Nicole Walsh set a club record over 400m with a superb time of 54.50 seconds cementing her top-class status

Galway 5km Series

The Galway 5k series continues apace, with Loughrea this week’s venue. So far this year, Evan O Rourke of Maree has won two of the three races, with Mike Flanagan of GCH winning the Tuam leg. Sarah Collins of GCH likewise has won two in the ladies’ section. The last two events will be in Maree and Athenry

Photo caption: Conor Penney, winner U-17 High Jump with 2.05m, with Darragh Kelly U-18 winner, at the Galway County Championships, both Craughwell AC