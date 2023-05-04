Connacht Junior Team Named To Face Leinster

The Connacht Junior Team has been named to take on Leinster in the Interprovincials in Portlaoise on Saturday.

There are four changes to the team who were beaten by Munster. Creggs’ Shane Purcell starts at out-half having missed last weekend’s defeat to Munster, Castlebar’s Barry Walsh starts at outside centre with Eoghan Coyle of Creggs moving to inside centre. Tuam’s Ian Murphy drops to the bench. With Alan Finnerty injured, Connemara’s Tommy Mullin starts at wing forward and Dunmore’s Jaime Gerathy comes into the squad.

The team is…

Head Coach Barry Ruane has been speaking to John Mulligan

Kick off in Portlaoise is at 2.30pm on Saturday.