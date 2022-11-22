Galway Athletics Report

National Cross Country Championships

The National Cross-Country Championships moved to Donegal last weekend after a 23-year absence and were hosted by Cranford AC on a spectacular course at Rosapenna Golf Course.

Ireland’s top athletes were on show, with some superb and exciting races held over a very fast and open course. The Senior, Under 23 and Junior races acted as selection trials for the upcoming European Cross-Country championships in Turin, Italy in December

The Senior Men’s race was won impressively by young Cork star Darragh McIlhenny of UCD AC, with clubmate Sarah Healy also taking a maiden win in the Ladies race

Galway City Harriers Thomas McStay was the standout from a Galway perspective on the day, placing 16th, and fifth overall at U23 level, putting him in a strong position for selection for international duty for the upcoming European Cross-Country championships. Finlay Daly of University of Galway and Sligo AC ran well in 20th spot

Craughwell men’s squad placed 10th overall led by William Fitzgerald who had a superb day placing 27th overall with Jamie Fallon, Jack Miskella and Paddy Noonan the scoring four. Thomas McStay helped GCH to 13th overall and was backed up by scorers John Moroney, Aaron Brennan and Conor Byrne with David Bohan next

The GCH Ladies team placed tenth overall in a very competitive club field, they were led home by Ellen Moran in 30th spot with a solid run and she was ably supported by Aine O’Farrell, Siobhan Egan, Eimear O’Leary and Niamh Hennelly.

University of Galway athlete Fiona Everard of Bandon AC ran a stormer as she finished ninth overall in a great performance in this her comeback season

At Juvenile level, the programme featured the U12 to U18 All Ireland championships, and Galway athletes came home laden with silverware once more.

The Tuam U14 Girls team won All-Ireland bronze medals with a terrific display, first home was the outstanding Eimear Fallon in sixth, with the squad featuring Rachel Treacy, Rebecca Moynihan, Taillte O’Callaghan, Ruby Maguire, Grace McGrath, and Erin Burke.

Not to be outdone, the South Galway U14 Boys team also secured third place, led by a super run by Luke Walsh to finish 10th, and backed up by Liam Bailey, Ciaran Considine, Brendan McGuane Brian King and Adam Keane

Patrick Lee of CRH finished in an excellent 9th place at U14 Boys level, with Aaron Byrne just behind in 11th for East Galway AC

Keilah Murray of GCH secured a silver medal as part of the second-place Connacht team in the U14 Provincial category

Next up is Day 2 of the All Irelands on December 4th in Cork.

Ballinderreen 10km

Sunday next November 27th sees the Galway 10km road race championships being held alongside the Ballinderreen 10k. The race will be hosted by South Galway AC. The event kicks off at 12.30pm. Entry is online on Njuko.net or on the day at Race HQ, Ballinderreen Community Centre