125 Years of Galway and the GAA – Part 1

In 2009 the GAA celebrated a milestone 125 years since it’s foundation in 1884. To mark the occasion, Galway Bay FM produced an 80 minute documentary looking back at all of the great successes and failures that impacted the lives of so many people in that time. We are broadcasting the documentary in 4 parts over the next four Monday night ‘Over the Line’ sports shows. Part 1 last night featured an interview with former GAA President Joe McDonagh, John Moylan looks at the Galway involvement in the GAA’s foundation, highlights of the 1980 All Ireland final and Joe Connolly’s speech, as well as the thoughts of Cyril Farrell….

Part 2 is next Monday night between 8pm and 10pm on Galway Bay FM.