12 Camogie All Star nominations for Galway

All Ireland Camogie champions Galway have been rewarded for a brilliant campaign with 12 nominations for the upcoming All Stars selection night on Friday, Nov 26th in the Osprey Hotel in Naas, while Cathal Murray has been named Camogie Manager of the Year. The Galway nominees are:

Goalkeepers: Sarah Healy (Galway)

Full-Back Line: Shauna Healy (Galway), Dervla Higgins (Galway), Sarah Dervan (Galway)

Half-Back Line: Caitriona Cormican (Galway), Siobhan Gardiner (Galway), Emma Helebert (Galway)

Midfield:Niamh Kilkenny (Galway),

Half-Forward Line: Aoife Donohue (Galway)

Full-Forward Line: Siobhán McGrath (Galway), Ailish O’ Reilly (Galway), Orlaith McGrath (Galway)