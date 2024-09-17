11 Camogie All-Star nominations for Galway

The nominees have been announced for this year’s PwC Camogie All Star Awards, alongside the nominations for the PwC GPA Players of the Year. This year’s champions, for a second year running, Cork, tally a total of 12 nominations, while Galway, who made a triumphant return to the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior final this year, received a total of 11 nominations. Galway midfielder Aoife O’Donohue has also been nominated for Player of the Year, alongside Cork duo Saoirse McCarthy and Laura Hayes. Tipperary, who narrowly missed out on a place in this year’s senior final after their one-point defeat in the semi-final to Galway received seven, closely followed by Dublin with four players and Waterford with two nominations.

All-Ireland Senior finalists Galway, following their tremendous efforts this season, and after a tough battle with Cork in the All-Ireland final received 11 nominations:

Sarah Healy – Goalkeeper

Dervla Higgins – Corner Back

Rachael Hanniffy – Corner Back

Roisin Black – Full Back

Ciara Hickey – Half Back

Aine Keane – Centre Back

Aoife Donohue – Midfield

Niamh Kilkenny – Midfield

Carrie Dolan – Half Forward

Niamh McPeake – Centre Forward

Niamh Mallon – Corner Forward

The 12 Cork players who are nominated for the PwC Camogie All Stars team of 2024 are:

Amy Lee – Goalkeeper

Pamela Mackey – Corner Back

Izzy O’Regan – Full Back

Laura Hayes – Half Back

Hannah Looney – Half Back

Laura Treacy – Centre Back

Aoife Healy – Midfield

Ashling Thompson – Midfield

Saoirse McCarthy – Half Forward

Amy O’Connor – Corner Forward

Orlaith Cahalane – Corner Forward

Katrina Mackey – Full Forward

All-Ireland Senior semi-finalists Tipperary have seven players nominated for a PwC Camogie All Star this year:

Eimear Loughman – Corner Back

Caoimhe Maher – Centre Back

Karin Blair – Midfield

Róisín Howard – Half Forward

Clodagh McIntyre – Half Forward

Karen Kennedy – Centre Forward

Eimear McGrath – Full Forward

Dublin, who made a triumphant return to the Senior semi-final for the first time in seven years, received four nominations:

Emma O’Byrne – Full Back

Claire Gannon – Half Back

Aisling Gannon – Corner Forward

Aisling Maher – Full Forward

2023 All-Ireland Finalists Waterford received two nominations:

Brianna O’Regan – Goalkeeper

Beth Carton – Centre Forward

The PwC GPA Camogie Player of the Year nominations have also been announced, with three remarkable players in the Senior category, as well as deserving nominees in both the Intermediate and Premier Junior categories. These players have been highlighted for their outstanding achievements and admirable efforts throughout the 2024 Camogie season and they are exceptional role models to younger players across the country and abroad.

The PwC GPA Camogie Senior Player of the Year nominees include two players from the reigning Rebels team, and one player from Galway who were commendable for their efforts in this year’s Senior championship:

Saoirse McCarthy – Cork

Aoife Donohue – Galway

Laura Hayes – Cork

The PwC GPA Camogie Intermediate Player of the Year category features two players from champions Cork and one player from runners up Kilkenny:

Lauren Homan – Cork

Emma Flanagan – Cork

Danielle Morrissey – Kilkenny

The PwC GPA Camogie Premier Junior Player of the Year category includes the following nominees:

Clodagh Tynan – Laois

Jenny Grace – Tipperary

Aimee Collier – Laois

The Awards Ceremony promises to be a celebration of the sport and a testament to the talent within Camogie. Stay tuned for the announcement of our 2024 PwC Soaring Stars and Manager of the Year winners which will be revealed on Tuesday 24th September.

Uachtarán of the Camogie Association, Brian Molloy spoke of the nominees announcement: “The 2024 Camogie inter-county season has been a remarkable one. We were honoured to witness some nail-biting battles between fierce rivals, and I would like to offer my sincere congratulations to all those who participated across the 2024 season. A special congratulations to those select few who have been nominated for inclusion in the prestigious PwC Camogie All-Stars team of 2024. Each individual who has been nominated this year has made a significant contribution to our game and should be extremely proud of their achievements regardless of the outcome on the awards night. I am deeply grateful to our sponsors, PwC, for their steadfast support of the Camogie All-Stars Awards, and I look forward to continuing our excellent partnership in the years ahead. Additionally, I wish to congratulate the nine players nominated for the PwC GPA Camogie Player of the Year Awards across the Senior, Intermediate, and Premier Junior grades. These awards are voted upon by their fellow teammates and players, which demonstrates the high level of respect and camaraderie these players hold for one another, and the outstanding level of skill and performance these nominees have exhibited throughout the year. The very best of luck to all the deserving nominees and I look forward to celebrating your fantastic achievements with you all in Croke Park on the 15th of November.”

Enda McDonagh, Managing Partner, PwC, said: “On behalf of everyone at PwC, I extend heartfelt congratulations to the 36 nominees for the 2024 PwC Camogie All-Stars and to those shortlisted for the PwC GPA Camogie Senior, Intermediate, and Premier Junior Players of the Year. Being nominated is a remarkable acknowledgment of their outstanding performances throughout the season. The dedication and commitment shown by all players highlight the immense sacrifices they make for their teams. At PwC, developing, nurturing and recognising talent is a strategic priority, and we take pride in celebrating excellence both on and off the field.”

Tom Parsons, GPA CEO, also added: “As the official representative association for inter-county players, the GPA is delighted to partner with the Camogie Association and PwC, who are a long-term friend of players, to reward the outstanding performers in 2024. While camogie is primarily about the collective of the team, it is important to recognise what each player brings to the game individually. I want to congratulate all of the nominees for making the shortlist. “In particular, I want to acknowledge the nine players who are vying for the title of PwC GPA Camogie Player of the Year in their respective grades. To Aoife, Laura and Saoirse, Danielle, Emma and Lauren, and Aimee, Clodagh and Jenny, the very best of luck.”