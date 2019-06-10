10th Annual Milltown 10km “Run For Ollie” Sat 15th June 2019

#10yearchallenge

Calling all athletes, runners and walkers to participate in this year’s 10thannual charity 10km ‘Run for Ollie’ which takes place in Milltown, Co. Galway, on Saturday 15th June 2019in aid of Ollie Burke. This event is organised each year by Ollie’s friends to raise funds for his daily medical care, and it promises to be a competitive and fun event for all.

So, who is Ollie? Ollie Burke is a 43year old former electrician, who fell from a ladder, while carrying out electrical work in 2007. He suffered severe head injuries, which resulted in an acquired brain injury. Ollie spent sixteen months in hospital following the injury which has left him severely incapacitated and requires 24 hour care ever since.

This year will be the 10th anniversary of the Run for Ollie. The ten years have flown by for us as an organising committee but for Ollie and his family those ten years may not have gone as quickly. Ollie continues to live with his acquired brain injury which will always present lots of challenges for his family. Ollie’s outward appearance may seem ok but his condition has been compared to minding a 3 year old. Ollie has no comprehension of danger andhe needs 24 hour supervision. He recognises his family but can’t communicate how he feels. Ollie is blind in one eye and has limited use of his left hand. He has also developed serious epilepsy and is prone to regular seizures. It simply goes without saying that we, and Ollie’s family, need all the help we can get.

So what do we need? In the 10 years since we began the friends of Ollie the cost of Ollie’s care has gone up considerably. We have, until now, been able to cover the cost but this is becoming harder and harder. So this year we are asking everyone who has participated in this event in the past to come back and do it again. Over the past ten years in excess of 2500 people have completed the run, so it would be great if you could come back to do it or get a friend or family member to do it on your behalf. We hereby invite you to undertake this #10yearchallenge.

This year’s charity 10km run will take place on Saturday 15th June 2019 at 3.00pm. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are welcome to take part in the event. Entry is €25 per person. Participants can register at www.runireland.com. Registration will also be open at the community centre, Milltown, Co. Galway on Friday 14th (6pm-9pm) or Saturday 16th (11am- 2.30pm).

We are delighted to have Health West Pharmacy, Ballindine, Co. Mayo as our Main Sponsor again this year. They are providing free care packs for the first 100 people to register.

All participants will receive a technical running t-shirt and medal. Participants will also receive a car wash and coffee voucher from Maxol, Galway Road in Tuam or/and Ballindine, Co. Mayo.

Parking, registration, changing and showering facilities are available at Milltown Community Centre and the local GAA pitch. To view the route map go to www.friendsofollie.com

For more information on Ollie’s story and/or to donate to his fund please go to www.friendsofollie.com.

For more information contact: Gerard Bowens 086-3884005 or email [email protected] or visit www.friendsofollie.com