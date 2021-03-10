100 Female Inter-County GAA Players To Benefit From Scholarship Funding

print

The Gaelic Players Association and the Women’s Gaelic Players Association have announced that 100 female inter-county players are to benefit from scholarship funding

That number is up 45 on the number of players who benefitted from these scholarships last year, an 82% increase in the number of recipients with 31 of the 32 counties represented on the list.

The announcement was made to celebrate international Women’s day and is supported by the global clinical development company ICON plc, supporting 23 students in Life Sciences, and the Irish American Partnership backing 10 players in education courses.

Darren Kelly spoke to Sarsfields and Galway star Siobhan McGrath at the virtual launch…