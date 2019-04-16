﻿Radio Documentary Revisits Pearses Camogie Club All Ireland Wins

Sports fans are in for a treat this Good Friday as a new radio documentary on Galway Bay FM recounts the story of Galway’s most successful club camogie team. “A Club Like No Other,” by local journalist Sally-Ann Barrett tells the story of Pearses Camogie Club, who won five All Ireland club titles, including an historic three in a row in 2002.

Based in the parish of Ballymacward/ Gurteen, the club achieved unrivalled club success in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The documentary features interviews with team members Sharon Glynn, Martina Harkin, Tracey Laheen, Aine Hillary, Aisling Ward, Shirley Hynes Keating and Collette Kennedy Walsh of the management team. Galway Bay Fm commentator Sean Walsh also recounts the journey to All Ireland success for the small, rural club which won its first All Ireland title in 1996 against Grannagh- Ballinagarry of Limerick.

The programme revisits the club’s victory in 1997 over Lisdowney of Kilkenny, a side which featured the famous Downey sisters, Ann, Angela and Marina. With a new look panel, success returned to the Ballymacward side with victory over the Ulster Champions Michael Davitt’s of Swatragh, Co. Derry in 2000. The toughest battle of all came in 2001 when Pearses faced the might of Cashel of Tipperary, a team littered with stars of the All Ireland winning Tipperary team, including the now Portumna resident Clare Grogan. 2002 saw Pearses achieve a historic three in a row club All Ireland titles as Aine Hillary captained her side to victory against St. Ibars of Wexford.

2019 sees the Pearses club celebrate forty years since its foundation and its success on the field remains unrivalled in Galway club camogie history. In this special year for the club, players recount the journey to glory and remember many of those who played a key role in the club’s success, including the late manager and mentor Michael Kennedy. ‘A Club Like No Other, ” will be broadcast on Good Friday at 8pm on Galway Bay Fm.



Picture of team attached:

Back row l-r: Aisling Ward, Ann Divilly, Michelle Glynn, Louise Curry, Sharon Glynn, Veronica Sweeney, Tracey Laheen .

Front Row l-r: Martina Haverty, Carmel Hannon, Shauna Ward, Martina Harkin, Aine Hillary, Orla Kilkenny, Patricia Burke, Anne Forde