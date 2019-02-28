﻿Kieran Donaghy added to Galway hurlers backroom team

KKieran Donaghy has made a quick return to inter-county activity to take up a performance coaching role with the Galway hurlers for the 2019 season. The former Kerry star has accepted the invitation from manager Micheál Donoghue to join the 2017 All-Ireland champions’ set-up as they seek to reclaim the title in the months ahead.

So far, because of his basketball commitments, Donaghy’s input has been “minimal” – limited to two visits to Galway – but Donoghue has plans to use him more as the season progresses. Donoghue said the left-field invitation was offered because of “his personality and experience” gained at the top of two sports over the last decade and a half. A former inter-county footballer becoming involved in the background of a prime hurling team in this capacity is not unprecedented.

Meanwhile, Donoghue is to speak with Joseph Cooney over the next two weeks to establish his plans for the season. Cooney is in Australia and the manager accepts it is “highly unlikely right now” that he will return for their summer campaign but US-based Johnny Glynn will be available later in the year.