﻿Galway Athletics Report

Irish Life Health National Juvenile Indoors

The first weekend of the National Juvenile Indoor Championships was held Saturday and Sunday 30th and 31st March in the Athlone IT Arena, and two days of action produced several Galway medal winners.

Robert McDonnell of GCH was hugely impressive winning double gold, firstly taking victory in the U18 Boys 400m in a cracking time of 49.98, and on Sunday claiming 200m victory in a fast 22.07. Ava McKeon also won gold for GCH, claiming a superb victory in the U13 Girls 60m Hurdles, while Ronan Duggan medalled for the city club, winning bronze in the U13 Boys 60m Hurdles. In the field, Mathieu Madden won High Jump gold for GCH in the Boys U15 competition

Darragh Fahy of Loughrea AC came home with three medals, as he claimed Long Jump gold at U13 level, with a best jump of 4.77 metres, and won double silver in the 60m Hurdles and 60m sprint on Sunday, to cap a super weekend for the young star

Craughwell AC struck gold via Ella Farrely who won the U13 Girls Long Jump with a best of 4.56 metres, and Darragh Kelly who won U13 Boys High Jump gold. Their girl’s squad doubled up on medals in the U12 Girls Long Jump, with Emma O Donovan taking a fine silver medal, and clubmate Keevagh Barry winning bronze. O’Donovan also won a bronze medal in the U12 Girls High Jump. Conor Penny continued Craughwell’s great jumps performances, winning silver in the U 12 Boys High Jump.

On the track, Fauve Aylmer of Craughwell won bronze in the U15 girls 800m in a time of 2.22, while her clubmate Sean Cotter of Craughwell took bronze in the U17 Boys 1500m, as he continued his good year to date.

David Mannion of South Galway also impressed, winning gold in the U15 Boys 60m Hurdles, and just missing out in fourth place in a very fast 800m.

Liam Shaw of Athenry AC won silver in the U15 Boys Shot Putt, after a great battle with Karlis Kaugars of Dunleer AC who eventually took gold, after a hard-fought event in which no fewer than four National records were set in the competition.

Danielle Moynihan of Tuam AC won U13 Girls High Jump silver clearing 1.48 metres. Myah Gallagher also of Tuam AC won bronze with third place finish in the U13 Girls 600m

World Masters Indoors Championships

The World Masters Championships concluded Saturday last in Torun, Poland, with some of Galway’s top veteran athletes claiming medals at the highest level

The outstanding GCH thrower Sean Breathnach took World Masters gold in the Discus, throwing 48.28 metres for victory, and won silver in the Shot Putt with a season best 17.12 metres to cap off a great competition.

Mary Barrett of Loughrea A.C also became World Masters champion, winning gold in the Ladies V60 Javelin throw.

Castlegar’s Ian Egan claimed a team silver medal in the Masters V50 category in the 8km Cross Country event along with teammates Shane Healy and Robbie Maher.

Galway Athletics Awards

The following Galway Athletics Award Winners for 2018, have been announced, in recognition of their fantastic achievements in the 2018 season, and for their services to Athletics over the years in respect of the Hall of Fame and Outstanding Contribution categories. The Awards ceremony will take place next Saturday, April 6th in the Meadow Court Hotel in Loughrea

Category Winners

U12-15 Girls: Emma Moore G.C.H.

U12-15 Boys: Joint winners- Darragh Jennings G.C.H. and Darragh Fahy – Loughrea A.C

U16-19 Girls: Laura Cunningham – Craughwell A.C.

U16-19 Boys : Robert McDonnell G.C.H.

Junior Women: Aoife Sheehy G.C.H

Junior Men: Jack Dempsey G.C.H.

Senior Women: Nicole Walsh G.C.H

Senior Men: Sean Breathnach G. C.H.

Master Women: Mary Barrett – Loughrea A.C.

Master Men : Ian Egan – Castlegar A.C.

Team of the Year: South Galway U14 Boys Relay Team – Andrew Horan, David Mannion, Ruairi Dillon, Stephen Mannion, Shane Cassidy and Rian Dunne Leavy.

Coach of the Year: Brendan Glynn G.C.H.

Outstanding Contribution: Eamonn O Donnell of GCH and Andrew Talbot of Clare River Harriers

Hall of Fame: Mick Molloy (Irish Olympian in Mexico 1968 Olympics); and Christine Kennedy (Irish international marathon runner and multiple National champion )

New Inn 5k

Cathal O Reilly of Loughrea AC was first home in the annual 5k New Inn Road Race held Sunday, 31 st March last, clocking 16.32 for victory. First lady over the line and second overall was Laura Shaughnessy, in a time of 17.14. Hugh McArdle of Roscommon Harriers was third home, with Aoife Fallon of Castlegar AC impressing as second lady home in 18.45.

Claregalway 5k

The 6th Annual Claregalway 5k organised by Clare River Harriers A.C. will be held Tuesday, 2 April, 2019 next at 7pm. Race number pickup (and late registration) will be at the new Coláiste Bhaile Chláir (Claregalway Secondary School) building between 5.30pm and 6.45pm.

The race starts and finish is near the Claregalway Community Centre which is located 150 metres outside Claregalway on the N18 Limerick/Dublin road.

Fixtures

The third and final day of the National Juvenile Indoor Championships will be held Saturday 6th April next in the Athlone IT Arena

University Outdoor Track and Field championships

The Intervarsities Track and Field competition will be held this weekend, over two days Friday 5th & Saturday 6th April, on the outdoor track at Athlone Institute of Technology. NUIG and GMIT will both field strong squads, with NUIG featuring the likes of sprinters Sarah Quinn and Nicole Walsh, Finlay Daly in the steeplechase, and Aengus Meldon over 800m, all with strong medal prospects.

Darragh Kelly Craughwell winner U13 High Jump

Robert McDonnell , GCH double gold medal winner in U18 200m and 400m

