​Underage football Fixtures return on the horizon

The recent government announcement which permitted non-contact underage training in pods of 15 from April 26th last saw huge numbers of underage players in attendance on football pitches throughout the county. The sight for the first time this year of the participation of on field activity for our underage players was a hugely welcome development for all involved in Galway GAA.

The more recent announcement on April 29th permitting a return to competitive underage fixtures, from June 7th onwards has also been very well received and Coiste Peil Na nOg will finalize our competition structures and dates accordingly for the up-coming juvenile season.

The resumption of underage football in Galway Gaa and indeed nationally will see a change to the system in line with a Croke Park directive in relation to underage grades. In 2021 the primary competitions shall see Under 13, Under 15 and Under 17 as our championship grades with Under 12, Under 14 and Under 16 as our developmental leagues.

On the restart from June 7th onwards the structure is as follows Under 13 championship is slotted in for Tuesday evenings, Under 15 championship is taking place on the Friday evenings slot with the Under 12 developmental leagues going ahead on Sunday mornings.

Once the primary championship grades have been completed Coiste Peil Na nOg will commence with the Under 14 & Under16 Development leagues. The juvenile evenings slots have been formulated inconjuction with juvenile hurling secretary Mike McMahon in the interest of player welfare ensuring the same age grades are not out evening after evening.

The Underage Go Games see the grades progressing to Under 7, Under 9 & Under 11 for 2021. Clubs will be distributed with a programme shortly.

The shorter Football calendar in 2020 due to the Covid restrictions and the later start in 2021 has certainly wetted the appetite of underage footballers throughout the county with a signification increase from clubs with the player numbers and teams affiliated for 2021.

The increase in numbers will see Coiste Peil Na nOg catering for 60 Under 12 teams, 62 Under 13 teams, 50 Under 14 teams, 50 Under 15 teams, 42 Under 16 teams with the Under 17 competition under the governance of the adult football board. Once a date is set for the resumption of fixtures Coiste Peil fixtures secretary John Hegarty will structure our proposed gradings and groups that will be shared will the Galway Gaa club juvenile secretaries.

Coiste Peil Na nOg :The committee for 2021 sees some new faces greatly aided by a wealth of experience from regular members with Peter Bane as Chairperson, Mary Flaherty as President, Larry Lohan PRO & Refs co ordinator North Board and Frank Walsh Refs co ordinator for West Board

One of the most significant changes sees the recruitment of a North board Assistant Niall Brennan from Menlough Gaa Club and a City & West Board Assistant Secretary Liam Tierney from Oughterard Gaa Club who liason with Coiste Peil Na nOg Secretary Neil Mc Hugh from Caherlistrane Gaa Club.

Coiste Peil Na nOg group co-ordinators for 2021 sees a wide geographical spread with all corners of the county represented.

Listed are Coiste Peil Na nOg Committee & Group Co Ordinators 2021.

Uachtaran : Mary Flaherty (Cortoon Shamrocks).

Leas Uachtaran : Laurence Cunningham (Glinsk).

Cathaoirleach : Peter Bane. (Caherlistrane).

Leas Cathaoirleach : Frank Walsh (Killannin).

Runai : Neil Mc Hugh (Caherlistrane).

Cunamh Runai thuaidh : Niall Brennan (Menlough).

Cunamh Runai thiar : Liam Tierney. (Oughterard).

P.R.O & Ref Co Ordinator North : Larry Lohan (St Gabriels)

Ref Co Ordinator West: Frank Walsh (Killannin).

Fixtures Secretary/Games analyst : John Hegarty (Annaghdown).

Rules/Regulations Officer : Tom Ryder (Dunmore McHales).

Coiste Peil Na nOg Committee : Kevin Murray (Caltra), Noel Forde (Salthill/Knocknacarra), Noel Finnegan (Williamstown).

Group Co Ordinators North : Mike Malone (St Gabriels), Sheila Fahy (Claregalway), Peter Bane (Caherlistrane), Kevin Murray (Caltra), Noel Finnegan (Williamstown), Tom Ryder (Dunmore Mc Hales) & Barry O Loughlin (Claregalway).

Group Co Ordinators West : Ornaith Nic Leoid (Leiter Mor), Conor Gibney (Oughterard), Peader O Loideain (An Cheathru Rua), Justin Collins (Caherlistrane), Noel Forde (Salthill/Knocknacarra), Sean O Chulain (Carna/Cashel – Na Piarsaigh) & Tom Dunsworth (St Mary’s Athenry)

Sponsorship : Coiste Peil Na nOg are pleased to announce that for 2021 city based businessman Peter Curran from Peter Curran Electrical, Glenrock Business Park, Galway as our main sponsor for underage Juvenile fixtures in Galway gaa games. Peter has been a lifelong Gaa supporter and a stalwart within his own club St Michaels where he has various positions over the years.

Left to Right : Larry Lohan, Tommy Curran, Peter Curran, Peter Bane, Neil McHugh and Frank Walsh.

Feile : The Feile date for 2021 has been announced recently as the weekend of the All Ireland football final weekend. The age grade for Feile has been changed to Under 15. Coiste Peil Na nOg welcome this announcement which gives those players who were Under 14 in 2020 the opportunity to participant in the 2021 Feile.

Galway Academy : Last year 2020 the Galway football academy underage programme suffered greatly due to the severity of Covid 19 pandemic. It is the intention to resume on field activity for the academy programme for 2021 as the summer progresses at Under 14, 15 & 16 age grades.

Already to date we have over 1400 young players logging onto team webinars/ video conferencing every second Wednesday evening run by Denis Carr G.D.A. The webinars bring a holistic approach as we hope to develop mentally and physically into adult players.

The topics on the webinars range from athletic developmental programme, Nutrition programme, performance coaching and career guidances allowing players have a balance between school and sport.