Sport
Fri 14 Dec Division 2 League, Venue: Knockdoe, (Final), Caherlistrane V An Spidéal 20:30, Ref: Martin Flaherty Sat 15 Dec U21 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (2017 Final), Turloughmore V Liam Mellows 13:30, Ref: Alan Kelly U21 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Dangan, (Semi-Final), Clarinbridge V Castlegar 13:30, Ref: John McDonagh U21B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Clarinbridge, […]
Colin Kelly becomes the latest player to extend his contract with Galway United for the 2019 SSE Airtricity League season. The 17-year-old striker, who was one of the standout performers in youth football in 2018, enjoyed an outstanding first season in the SSE Airtricity League, bagging 30 goals for United’s under-17 team in just 25 […]
Three Galway Schools are All-Ireland PS Volleyball Champions following today’s finals at UCD. St Brigid’s College did the Boys A and B Double for the first time since 2006 with the Boys A team beating Drumshambo 25-20, 25-21, 25-16 and the Senior Boys B team overcoming St Louis Kiltimagh 25-14, 25-19. This is the first […]
The draw has taken place of the 2018/19 Connacht Junior Cup with 19 clubs learning their fate for this year’s competition. Reigning champions Ballina have been handed a home preliminary round tie, with Galwegians awaiting the winner in the 1st round. The other preliminary round games sees Ballyhaunis play host to Corrib while NUIG will […]
Last Night’s Meeting of galway County Board saw 62 clubs represented as the findings of an internal audit was presented by Mazars and Croke Park into the finances of Galway GAA. This was the culmination of eighteen months work and Galway GAA Chairman Pat Kearney spoke to Keith Finnegan on Galway talks. He started […]
Connacht Rugby have announced that additional temporary terracing is to be installed in the Sportsground to meet the high level of ticket demand for interprovincial clashes against Ulster and Munster over the Christmas and New Year period. Connacht take on Ulster on Friday December the 28th at 7:35pm and Munster on Saturday 5th of January, […]
The schedule for this year’s Hula Hoops National Cup semi-finals has been announced today. The semi-finals will be played from Friday, January 11th to Sunday, January 13th inclusive at Neptune Stadium, Cork and the Mardyke Arena UCC, Cork. All of the senior Cup fixtures have been decided after two action-packed weekends of quarter-finals around the […]
Galway United are delighted to announce that Adam Rooney has committed his future to the club by signing a new contract for the 2019 SSE Airtricity League season. The 6’4″ centre-back made his first team breakthrough at Eamonn Deacy Park in 2018. Eighteen-year-old Rooney enjoyed an impressive first season with the club’s under-17 team in […]
The Galway Oscar Traynor side plays the second game of their group stage tomorrow evening in Eamon Deacy Park as they welcome the Limerick League. Galway drew 3-3 with Clare on Saturday evening last in Ennis and with Clare having played all of their group games, a draw might be enough for Galway to join […]
The Moycullen Open takes place from 14th to 16th December with Martin Mulkerrins leading the Galway charge at an action packed weekend of handball. This is an Elite Men’s Open Ranking Event will see tournament ambassador and reigning All-Ireland champion Martin Mulkerrins compete against Golden Gloves champion Diarmaid Nash & multiple All-Ireland champion Robbie McCarthy […]