Galway Bay FM’s Hurling Chat – All-Ireland Final Special

Who will win the All Ireland? Clare or Cork?

This week on Hurling Chat Cyril Donnellan, Niall Canavan and Sean Walsh are joined by former Clare coach Sean Treacy who gives his views on how the Final could evolve.

What will be the match ups? Will Shane O’Donnell be key? What of Cork’s pace?

Sean also outlines the esteem in which Clare manager Brian Lohan is held in before chatting about Galway hurling and his return to the sideline with his native to Portumna this year.