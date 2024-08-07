7 August 2024

Galway Bay FM Hurling Chat – Club Championship Preview

Hurling Chat this week looks ahead to the start of the Senior, Senior B and Intermediate Hurling Club Championships.

Niall Canavan, Cyril Donnellan, Cyril Farrell and Sean Walsh look ahead to the chances of the various clubs as the club game gets up and running.

