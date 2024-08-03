Galway Bay FM

3 August 2024

~1 minutes read

F1 With Darragh Canning Of P1 Predict

Share story:
F1 With Darragh Canning Of P1 Predict

Darragh Canning looks at the Formula One Season at the Half Way Stage.

Share story:

Ireland senior women defeat Netherlands 64-60 in friendly at National Basketball Arena

Ireland women’s team came out the right side of a 64-60 thriller against the Netherlands at the National Basketball Arena on Saturday afternoon. Trailin...

Rhys McClenaghan Is Olympic Champion!

Bercy Arena, Paris: Irish sporting history made as Rhys McClenaghan becomes Ireland’s first gymnastics Olympic Champion hitting a score of 15.533 o...

‘Hard work’ - The Big Interview with former Galway player Aine McDonagh

By DAIRE WALSH    Having watched from afar as a familiar face from her childhood agonisingly missed out on guiding the county to an All-Ireland title la...

Dundalk 0-2 Galway United (Premier Division Commentary and Reaction with Conor McCormack and John Caulfield)

Galway United are back in the top half of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division following a 2-0 victory over Dundalk in Oriel Park on Friday (2nd Aug...