Tracey Leonard to captain Connacht as four provinces reveal strong LGFA Interprovincial squads
Written by Sport GBFM on 22 November 2018
The four provinces have revealed their squads for the Interprovincials that will be hosted by WIT at their Sports Campus on Saturda starting at 11am, with the Interprovincial and Shield Finals pencilled in for 3.30pm.
The Connacht Ladies will be led out by Tracey Leonard, who’s also the current Galway skipper.
Ulster are the current holders and aiming for a 7th successive Interprovincial crown.
They’re captained by Neamh Woods, who skippered Tyrone to TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate glory in September.
Cork’s 11-time All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football medallist Briege Corkery is set for a dramatic return to the game next weekend.
The 10-time TG4 All Star has been named as Munster captain for the annual Interprovincial tournament, to be held on Saturday at the WIT Sports Campus.
Corkery (31), won her 11th All-Ireland Senior Football medal in 2016 but hasn’t pulled on the red shirt since.
She did, however, return to play a part in Cork’s successful march to the 2018 All-Ireland senior Camogie title but the Interprovincials will mark her return to elite-level Football.
Corkery’s last time to play Interprovincial Football was back in 2013 – and she was player of the tournament in 2011.
Leinster will be captained by Lyndsey Davey, the Dublin star who’s one of three nominees for the 2018 TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year award.
Munster, in 2011, were the last province other than Ulster to win the Interprovincial title.
The Provincial Squads
Connacht panel:
|1
|Helena Cummins
|Michael Glaveys
|Roscommon
|2
|Fabienne Cooney
|Claregalway
|Galway
|3
|Amanda McLoone
|Garrycastle Westmeath
|Roscommon
|4
|Sinéad Burke
|Ballyboden St. Endas, Dublin
|Galway
|5
|Rachel Kearns
|CL McHale Rovers
|Mayo
|6
|Lauren Boles
|St. Michaels
|Sligo
|7
|Kathryn Sullivan
|Castlebar Mitchels
|Mayo
|8
|Áine McDonagh
|Moycullen
|Galway
|9
|Noirín Moran
|Westport
|Mayo
|10
|Joanne Cregg
|Michael Glaveys
|Roscommon
|11
|Tracey Leonard
|Corofin
|Galway
|12
|Fiona Doherty
|Moy Davitts
|Mayo
|13
|Katie Walsh
|Tourlestrane
|Sligo
|14
|Róisín Leonard
|Corofin
|Galway
|15
|Grace Kelly
|Moy Davitts
|Mayo
|16
|Laura Brennan
|Hollymount
|Mayo
|17
|Sinéad Cafferky
|Kilmovee Shamrocks
|Mayo
|18
|Eilise Codd
|St. Michaels
|Sligo
|19
|Leanne Coen
|Corofin
|Galway
|20
|Catríona Cormican
|St. Gabriel’s
|Galway
|21
|Olivia Divilly
|Kilkerrin/Clonberne
|Galway
|22
|Laura Fleming
|St. Ciarans
|Roscommon
|23
|Alice Kelly
|Kilbride
|Roscommon
|24
|Sinéad Kenny
|St. Croans
|Roscommon
|25
|Laura Ann Laffey
|Coolera/Strandhill
|Sligo
|26
|Sarah Lynch
|Naomh Anna Leitir Moir
|Galway
|27
|Clodagh McManamon
|Burrishoole
|Mayo
|28
|Bronagh Quinn
|Annaghdown
|Galway
|29
|Emma Reaney
|Caltra Cuans
|Galway
|30
|Mairéad Seoighe
|Clonbur
|Galway
Leinster panel:
|1
|Mary Rose Kelly
|St. Fintans
|Wexford
|2
|Nicole Feery
|Tyrellspass
|Westmeath
|3
|Marie Byrne
|Kilmore
|Wexford
|4
|Trina Duggan
|Suncroft
|Kildare
|5
|Lorna Fusciardi
|Foxrock/Cabinteely
|Wicklow
|6
|Fiona Claffey
|Foxrock/Cabinteely
|Westmeath
|7
|Laura Nerney
|Foxrock/Cabinteely
|Laois
|8
|Maud Ann Foley
|Coralstown/Kinnegad
|Westmeath
|9
|Bernie Breen
|Baile Dubh Tire
|Wexford
|10
|Carla Rowe
|Clann Mhuire
|Dublin
|11
|Lyndsey Davey
|Skerries Harps
|Dublin
|12
|Erone Fitzpatrick
|Park Ratheniska
|Laois
|13
|Mairéad Daly
|St. Rynaghs
|Offaly
|14
|Jackie Kinch
|Tinahely
|Wicklow
|15
|Lucy McCartan
|St. Lomans Mullingar
|Westmeath
|16
|Rebecca McGuirk
|Suncroft
|Kildare
|17
|Fiona Coyle
|St. Marys Rochfortbridge
|Westmeath
|18
|Jennifer Rogers
|Milltown
|Westmeath
|19
|Rachel Dillon
|Milltown
|Westmeath
|20
|Amy Horan
|Ballymore Eustace
|Kildare
|21
|Siobhán O’Sullivan
|Eadestown
|Kildare
|22
|Sarah Hogan
|Tinahely
|Wicklow
|23
|Sarah Miley
|Clara
|Wicklow
|24
|Caoimhe Simms
|St. Brigids
|Laois
|25
|Eva Galvin
|St. Conleths
|Laois
|26
|Ellen Dowling
|Suncroft
|Kildare
|27
|Vicky Wall
|Dunboyne
|Meath
|28
|Grace Clifford
|Eadestown
|Kildare
|29
|Rebecca Carr
|Geraldines
|Louth
|30
|Nessa Dooley
|Castledermot
|Kildare
Munster panel:
|1
|Martina O’Brien
|Clonakilty
|Cork
|2
|Megan Dunford
|Abbeyside
|Waterford
|3
|Aislinn Desmond
|Rathmore
|Kerry
|4
|Shauna Kelly
|Araglen Desmonds Buí
|Cork
|5
|Ashling Hutchings
|Fermoy
|Cork
|6
|Karen McGrath
|Ballymacarbry
|Waterford
|7
|Emma Murray
|Comeragh Rangers
|Waterford
|8
|Briege Corkery
|St. Valentine’s
|Cork
|9
|Niamh Cotter
|Beara
|Cork
|10
|Áine O’Sullivan
|Beara
|Cork
|11
|Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh
|Corca Dhuibhne
|Kerry
|12
|Libby Coppinger
|St. Colum’s
|Cork
|13
|Sarah Houlihan
|Beaufort
|Kerry
|14
|Hannah O’Donoghue
|Beaufort
|Kerry
|15
|Hannah Looney
|Aghada
|Cork
|16
|Lauren Fitzpatrick
|Ballymacarbry
|Tipperary
|17
|Caoimhe McGrath
|Abbeyside
|Waterford
|18
|Kate McGrath
|Kilrossanty Brickeys
|Waterford
|19
|Emma Dineen
|Glenflesk
|Kerry
|20
|Niamh Ryan
|St. Ailbes
|Limerick
|21
|Katie Murray
|Comeragh Rangers
|Waterford
|22
|Michelle Ryan
|Ballymacarbry
|Waterford
|23
|Fiadhna Tangney
|Beaufort
|Kerry
|24
|Michelle McGrath
|Ballymacarbry
|Waterford
|25
|Melissa Duggan
|Dohenys
|Cork
|26
|Aishling Moloney
|Cahir
|Tipperary
|27
|Orlagh Farmer
|Midleton
|Cork
|28
|Laurie Ryan
|Banner Ladies
|Clare
|29
|Aoife Murray
|Comeragh Rangers
|Waterford
|30
|Aileen Wall
|Ballymacarbry
|Waterford
Ulster panel:
|1
|Linda Martin
|Donaghmoyne
|Monaghan
|2
|Josie Fitzpatrick
|Inniskeen
|Monaghan
|3
|Nicole McLaughlin
|Termon
|Donegal
|4
|Emer Gallagher
|Termon
|Donegal
|5
|Gráinne McNally
|Emyvale
|Monaghan
|6
|Sharon Courtney
|Donaghmoyne
|Monaghan
|7
|Emma Brennan
|Trillick
|Tyrone
|8
|Neamh Woods ©
|Drumragh
|Tyrone
|9
|Katy Herron
|Glenfin
|Donegal
|10
|Niamh Hughes
|Aodh Ruadh
|Tyrone
|11
|Caroline O’Hanlon
|Carrickcruppen
|Armagh
|12
|Cora Courtney
|Donaghmoyne
|Monaghan
|13
|Aishling Sheridan
|Mullahoran
|Cavan
|14
|Gemma Begley
|Carrickmore
|Tyrone
|15
|Kelly Mallon
|Armagh Harps
|Armagh
|16
|Shannon Lynch
|Castlederg
|Tyrone
|17
|Marian McGuinness
|Carrickcruppen
|Armagh
|18
|Donna English
|Arva
|Cavan
|19
|Slaine McCarroll
|St Macartans
|Tyrone
|20
|Mona Sheridan
|Mullahoran
|Cavan
|21
|Niamh McGirr
|St Macartans
|Tyrone
|22
|Clodagh McCambridge
|Clann Eireann
|Armagh
|23
|Emma Jane Gervin
|Aodh Ruadh
|Tyrone
|24
|Laoise Duffy
|Bredagh
|Down
|25
|Chloe McCaffery
|St Macartans
|Tyrone
|26
|Jess Foy
|Carryduff
|Down
|27
|Niamh O’Neill
|Sperrin Og
|Tyrone
|28
|Gráinne Rafferty
|Killeeshil
|Tyrone
|29
|Cathriona McConnell
|Donaghmoyne
|Monaghan