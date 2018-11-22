Tracey Leonard to captain Connacht as four provinces reveal strong LGFA Interprovincial squads

The four provinces have revealed their squads for the Interprovincials that will be hosted by WIT at their Sports Campus on Saturda starting at 11am, with the Interprovincial and Shield Finals pencilled in for 3.30pm.

The Connacht Ladies will be led out by Tracey Leonard, who’s also the current Galway skipper.

Ulster are the current holders and aiming for a 7th successive Interprovincial crown.

They’re captained by Neamh Woods, who skippered Tyrone to TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate glory in September.

Cork’s 11-time All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football medallist Briege Corkery is set for a dramatic return to the game next weekend.

The 10-time TG4 All Star has been named as Munster captain for the annual Interprovincial tournament, to be held on Saturday at the WIT Sports Campus.

Corkery (31), won her 11th All-Ireland Senior Football medal in 2016 but hasn’t pulled on the red shirt since.

She did, however, return to play a part in Cork’s successful march to the 2018 All-Ireland senior Camogie title but the Interprovincials will mark her return to elite-level Football.

Corkery’s last time to play Interprovincial Football was back in 2013 – and she was player of the tournament in 2011.

Leinster will be captained by Lyndsey Davey, the Dublin star who’s one of three nominees for the 2018 TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year award.

Munster, in 2011, were the last province other than Ulster to win the Interprovincial title.

The Provincial Squads

Connacht panel:

1 Helena Cummins Michael Glaveys Roscommon 2 Fabienne Cooney Claregalway Galway 3 Amanda McLoone Garrycastle Westmeath Roscommon 4 Sinéad Burke Ballyboden St. Endas, Dublin Galway 5 Rachel Kearns CL McHale Rovers Mayo 6 Lauren Boles St. Michaels Sligo 7 Kathryn Sullivan Castlebar Mitchels Mayo 8 Áine McDonagh Moycullen Galway 9 Noirín Moran Westport Mayo 10 Joanne Cregg Michael Glaveys Roscommon 11 Tracey Leonard Corofin Galway 12 Fiona Doherty Moy Davitts Mayo 13 Katie Walsh Tourlestrane Sligo 14 Róisín Leonard Corofin Galway 15 Grace Kelly Moy Davitts Mayo 16 Laura Brennan Hollymount Mayo 17 Sinéad Cafferky Kilmovee Shamrocks Mayo 18 Eilise Codd St. Michaels Sligo 19 Leanne Coen Corofin Galway 20 Catríona Cormican St. Gabriel’s Galway 21 Olivia Divilly Kilkerrin/Clonberne Galway 22 Laura Fleming St. Ciarans Roscommon 23 Alice Kelly Kilbride Roscommon 24 Sinéad Kenny St. Croans Roscommon 25 Laura Ann Laffey Coolera/Strandhill Sligo 26 Sarah Lynch Naomh Anna Leitir Moir Galway 27 Clodagh McManamon Burrishoole Mayo 28 Bronagh Quinn Annaghdown Galway 29 Emma Reaney Caltra Cuans Galway 30 Mairéad Seoighe Clonbur Galway

Leinster panel:

1 Mary Rose Kelly St. Fintans Wexford 2 Nicole Feery Tyrellspass Westmeath 3 Marie Byrne Kilmore Wexford 4 Trina Duggan Suncroft Kildare 5 Lorna Fusciardi Foxrock/Cabinteely Wicklow 6 Fiona Claffey Foxrock/Cabinteely Westmeath 7 Laura Nerney Foxrock/Cabinteely Laois 8 Maud Ann Foley Coralstown/Kinnegad Westmeath 9 Bernie Breen Baile Dubh Tire Wexford 10 Carla Rowe Clann Mhuire Dublin 11 Lyndsey Davey Skerries Harps Dublin 12 Erone Fitzpatrick Park Ratheniska Laois 13 Mairéad Daly St. Rynaghs Offaly 14 Jackie Kinch Tinahely Wicklow 15 Lucy McCartan St. Lomans Mullingar Westmeath 16 Rebecca McGuirk Suncroft Kildare 17 Fiona Coyle St. Marys Rochfortbridge Westmeath 18 Jennifer Rogers Milltown Westmeath 19 Rachel Dillon Milltown Westmeath 20 Amy Horan Ballymore Eustace Kildare 21 Siobhán O’Sullivan Eadestown Kildare 22 Sarah Hogan Tinahely Wicklow 23 Sarah Miley Clara Wicklow 24 Caoimhe Simms St. Brigids Laois 25 Eva Galvin St. Conleths Laois 26 Ellen Dowling Suncroft Kildare 27 Vicky Wall Dunboyne Meath 28 Grace Clifford Eadestown Kildare 29 Rebecca Carr Geraldines Louth 30 Nessa Dooley Castledermot Kildare

Munster panel:

1 Martina O’Brien Clonakilty Cork 2 Megan Dunford Abbeyside Waterford 3 Aislinn Desmond Rathmore Kerry 4 Shauna Kelly Araglen Desmonds Buí Cork 5 Ashling Hutchings Fermoy Cork 6 Karen McGrath Ballymacarbry Waterford 7 Emma Murray Comeragh Rangers Waterford 8 Briege Corkery St. Valentine’s Cork 9 Niamh Cotter Beara Cork 10 Áine O’Sullivan Beara Cork 11 Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh Corca Dhuibhne Kerry 12 Libby Coppinger St. Colum’s Cork 13 Sarah Houlihan Beaufort Kerry 14 Hannah O’Donoghue Beaufort Kerry 15 Hannah Looney Aghada Cork 16 Lauren Fitzpatrick Ballymacarbry Tipperary 17 Caoimhe McGrath Abbeyside Waterford 18 Kate McGrath Kilrossanty Brickeys Waterford 19 Emma Dineen Glenflesk Kerry 20 Niamh Ryan St. Ailbes Limerick 21 Katie Murray Comeragh Rangers Waterford 22 Michelle Ryan Ballymacarbry Waterford 23 Fiadhna Tangney Beaufort Kerry 24 Michelle McGrath Ballymacarbry Waterford 25 Melissa Duggan Dohenys Cork 26 Aishling Moloney Cahir Tipperary 27 Orlagh Farmer Midleton Cork 28 Laurie Ryan Banner Ladies Clare 29 Aoife Murray Comeragh Rangers Waterford 30 Aileen Wall Ballymacarbry Waterford

Ulster panel:

1 Linda Martin Donaghmoyne Monaghan 2 Josie Fitzpatrick Inniskeen Monaghan 3 Nicole McLaughlin Termon Donegal 4 Emer Gallagher Termon Donegal 5 Gráinne McNally Emyvale Monaghan 6 Sharon Courtney Donaghmoyne Monaghan 7 Emma Brennan Trillick Tyrone 8 Neamh Woods © Drumragh Tyrone 9 Katy Herron Glenfin Donegal 10 Niamh Hughes Aodh Ruadh Tyrone 11 Caroline O’Hanlon Carrickcruppen Armagh 12 Cora Courtney Donaghmoyne Monaghan 13 Aishling Sheridan Mullahoran Cavan 14 Gemma Begley Carrickmore Tyrone 15 Kelly Mallon Armagh Harps Armagh 16 Shannon Lynch Castlederg Tyrone 17 Marian McGuinness Carrickcruppen Armagh 18 Donna English Arva Cavan 19 Slaine McCarroll St Macartans Tyrone 20 Mona Sheridan Mullahoran Cavan 21 Niamh McGirr St Macartans Tyrone 22 Clodagh McCambridge Clann Eireann Armagh 23 Emma Jane Gervin Aodh Ruadh Tyrone 24 Laoise Duffy Bredagh Down 25 Chloe McCaffery St Macartans Tyrone 26 Jess Foy Carryduff Down 27 Niamh O’Neill Sperrin Og Tyrone 28 Gráinne Rafferty Killeeshil Tyrone 29 Cathriona McConnell Donaghmoyne Monaghan