Tracey Leonard to captain Connacht as four provinces reveal strong LGFA Interprovincial squads

22 November 2018

The four provinces have revealed their squads for the Interprovincials that will be hosted by WIT at their Sports Campus on Saturda starting at 11am, with the Interprovincial and Shield Finals pencilled in for 3.30pm.

The Connacht Ladies will be led out by Tracey Leonard, who’s also the current Galway skipper.

Ulster are the current holders and aiming for a 7th successive Interprovincial crown.

They’re captained by Neamh Woods, who skippered Tyrone to TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate glory in September.

Cork’s 11-time All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football medallist Briege Corkery is set for a dramatic return to the game next weekend.

The 10-time TG4 All Star has been named as Munster captain for the annual Interprovincial tournament, to be held on Saturday at the WIT Sports Campus.

Corkery (31), won her 11th All-Ireland Senior Football medal in 2016 but hasn’t pulled on the red shirt since.

She did, however, return to play a part in Cork’s successful march to the 2018 All-Ireland senior Camogie title but the Interprovincials will mark her return to elite-level Football.

Corkery’s last time to play Interprovincial Football was back in 2013 – and she was player of the tournament in 2011.

Leinster will be captained by Lyndsey Davey, the Dublin star who’s one of three nominees for the 2018 TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year award.

Munster, in 2011, were the last province other than Ulster to win the Interprovincial title.

 

The Provincial Squads

Connacht panel: 

1 Helena Cummins Michael Glaveys Roscommon
2 Fabienne Cooney Claregalway Galway
3 Amanda McLoone Garrycastle Westmeath Roscommon
4 Sinéad Burke Ballyboden St. Endas, Dublin Galway
5 Rachel Kearns CL McHale Rovers Mayo
6 Lauren Boles St. Michaels Sligo
7 Kathryn Sullivan Castlebar Mitchels Mayo
8 Áine McDonagh Moycullen Galway
9 Noirín Moran Westport Mayo
10 Joanne Cregg Michael Glaveys Roscommon
11 Tracey Leonard Corofin Galway
12 Fiona Doherty Moy Davitts Mayo
13 Katie Walsh Tourlestrane Sligo
14 Róisín Leonard Corofin Galway
15 Grace Kelly Moy Davitts Mayo
16 Laura Brennan Hollymount Mayo
17 Sinéad Cafferky Kilmovee Shamrocks Mayo
18 Eilise Codd St. Michaels Sligo
19 Leanne Coen Corofin Galway
20 Catríona Cormican St. Gabriel’s Galway
21 Olivia Divilly Kilkerrin/Clonberne Galway
22 Laura Fleming St. Ciarans Roscommon
23 Alice Kelly Kilbride Roscommon
24 Sinéad Kenny St. Croans Roscommon
25 Laura Ann Laffey Coolera/Strandhill Sligo
26 Sarah Lynch Naomh Anna Leitir Moir Galway
27 Clodagh McManamon Burrishoole Mayo
28 Bronagh Quinn Annaghdown Galway
29 Emma Reaney Caltra Cuans Galway
30 Mairéad Seoighe Clonbur Galway

 

Leinster panel:

1 Mary Rose Kelly St. Fintans Wexford
2 Nicole Feery Tyrellspass Westmeath
3 Marie Byrne Kilmore Wexford
4 Trina Duggan Suncroft Kildare
5 Lorna Fusciardi Foxrock/Cabinteely Wicklow
6 Fiona Claffey Foxrock/Cabinteely Westmeath
7 Laura Nerney Foxrock/Cabinteely Laois
8 Maud Ann Foley Coralstown/Kinnegad Westmeath
9 Bernie Breen Baile Dubh Tire Wexford
10 Carla Rowe Clann Mhuire Dublin
11 Lyndsey Davey Skerries Harps Dublin
12 Erone Fitzpatrick Park Ratheniska Laois
13 Mairéad Daly St. Rynaghs Offaly
14 Jackie Kinch Tinahely Wicklow
15 Lucy McCartan St. Lomans Mullingar Westmeath
16 Rebecca McGuirk Suncroft Kildare
17 Fiona Coyle St. Marys Rochfortbridge Westmeath
18 Jennifer Rogers Milltown Westmeath
19 Rachel Dillon Milltown Westmeath
20 Amy Horan Ballymore Eustace Kildare
21 Siobhán O’Sullivan Eadestown Kildare
22 Sarah Hogan Tinahely Wicklow
23 Sarah Miley Clara Wicklow
24 Caoimhe Simms St. Brigids Laois
25 Eva Galvin St. Conleths Laois
26 Ellen Dowling Suncroft Kildare
27 Vicky Wall Dunboyne Meath
28 Grace Clifford Eadestown Kildare
29 Rebecca Carr Geraldines Louth
30 Nessa Dooley Castledermot Kildare

 

Munster panel: 

1 Martina O’Brien Clonakilty Cork
2 Megan Dunford Abbeyside Waterford
3 Aislinn Desmond Rathmore Kerry
4 Shauna Kelly Araglen Desmonds Buí Cork
5 Ashling Hutchings Fermoy Cork
6 Karen McGrath Ballymacarbry Waterford
7 Emma Murray Comeragh Rangers Waterford
8 Briege Corkery St. Valentine’s Cork
9 Niamh Cotter Beara Cork
10 Áine O’Sullivan Beara Cork
11 Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh Corca Dhuibhne Kerry
12 Libby Coppinger St. Colum’s Cork
13 Sarah Houlihan Beaufort Kerry
14 Hannah O’Donoghue Beaufort Kerry
15 Hannah Looney Aghada Cork
16 Lauren Fitzpatrick Ballymacarbry Tipperary
17 Caoimhe McGrath Abbeyside Waterford
18 Kate McGrath Kilrossanty Brickeys Waterford
19 Emma Dineen Glenflesk Kerry
20 Niamh Ryan St. Ailbes Limerick
21 Katie Murray Comeragh Rangers Waterford
22 Michelle Ryan Ballymacarbry Waterford
23 Fiadhna Tangney Beaufort Kerry
24 Michelle McGrath Ballymacarbry Waterford
25 Melissa Duggan Dohenys Cork
26 Aishling Moloney Cahir Tipperary
27 Orlagh Farmer Midleton Cork
28 Laurie Ryan Banner Ladies Clare
29 Aoife Murray Comeragh Rangers Waterford
30 Aileen Wall Ballymacarbry Waterford

 

Ulster panel: 

1 Linda Martin Donaghmoyne Monaghan
2 Josie Fitzpatrick Inniskeen Monaghan
3 Nicole McLaughlin Termon Donegal
4 Emer Gallagher Termon Donegal
5 Gráinne McNally Emyvale Monaghan
6 Sharon Courtney Donaghmoyne Monaghan
7 Emma Brennan Trillick Tyrone
8 Neamh Woods © Drumragh Tyrone
9 Katy Herron Glenfin Donegal
10 Niamh Hughes Aodh Ruadh Tyrone
11 Caroline O’Hanlon Carrickcruppen Armagh
12 Cora Courtney Donaghmoyne Monaghan
13 Aishling Sheridan Mullahoran Cavan
14 Gemma Begley Carrickmore Tyrone
15 Kelly Mallon Armagh Harps Armagh
16 Shannon Lynch Castlederg Tyrone
17 Marian McGuinness Carrickcruppen Armagh
18 Donna English Arva Cavan
19 Slaine McCarroll St Macartans Tyrone
20 Mona Sheridan Mullahoran Cavan
21 Niamh McGirr St Macartans Tyrone
22 Clodagh McCambridge Clann Eireann Armagh
23 Emma Jane Gervin Aodh Ruadh Tyrone
24 Laoise Duffy Bredagh Down
25 Chloe McCaffery St Macartans Tyrone
26 Jess Foy Carryduff Down
27 Niamh O’Neill Sperrin Og Tyrone
28 Gráinne Rafferty Killeeshil Tyrone
29 Cathriona McConnell Donaghmoyne Monaghan
