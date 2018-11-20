Current track
This Weekend’s TP Brennan Connacht Cup And Shield Fixtures

Written by on 20 November 2018

Friday 23rd November 2018

TP Brennan Connacht FA Cup Round Two

Salthill Devon v Corrib Celtic, at Drom, 7:30pm

Moyne Villa v Cois Fharraige, at Headford, 7:45pm

 

Saturday 24th November 2018

TP Brennan Connacht FA Cup Round Two

Renmore B v Conn Rangers, at Renmore, 2:00pm

 

TP Brennan Connacht FA Shield Preliminary Round

Castlerea Celtic B v Loughrea B, at TBC, 7:30pm

Sunday 25th November 2018

TP Brennan Connacht FA Cup Round Two

Galway Hibs v West Coast Utd, at Bohermore, 2:00pm

Castlebar Celtic B v Maree/Oranmore B, at Castlebar Celtic, 2:00pm

Kiltimagh-Knock Utd v Mervue Utd, at Kiltimagh, 2:00pm

Craughwell United v Boyle Celtic, at Craughwell, 2:00pm

MCR v MacDara, at MCR, 2:00pm

Glen View Stars v St Bernards, at Glen View Stars, 2:00pm

NUI Galway v Ballymoe FC, at Dangan, 2:00pm

Cloonfad Utd v Dynamo Blues, at Cloonfad Utd, 2:00pm

Tuam Celtic v Manorhamilton Rangers, at Tuam, 2:00pm

Renmore v Merville Utd, at Renmore, 2:00pm

Merlin Woods FC/Medtronic v Iorras Aonthaithe, at Merlin Woods City Park, 2:00pm

Castlerea Celtic B v West Utd, at TBC, 2:00pm

Ballisodare Utd v Maree/Oranmore, at TBC, 2:00pm

Corrib Rangers v Ballyheane, at Westside, 2:00pm

Galway Bohs v Claremorris, at Millers Lane, 2:00pm

 

TP Brennan Connacht FA Shield Preliminary Round

Knocknacarra v Corofin Utd, at Cappagh Park, 2:00pm

Galway Bohs B v Arrow Harps, at Millers Lane, 2:00pm

