The world comes to Ireland in 2018 for major golf championships

– World Amateur Team Championships at Carton House from 29 August-9 September

– 1,000 players and officials attending two-week long festival of golf

– 10,000 spectators expected at the championships

– Local economy to benefit from influx of visitors

Carton House will be a haven for golf fans when the world’s best amateur golfers arrive for the World Amateur Team Championships this August.

It will be the first time Ireland has played host to the Championships, with the Golfing Union of Ireland and the Irish Ladies Golf Union combining to host the event, and in doing so embracing the Olympic theme as most of the competitors from the 72 participating nations will be accommodated in a ‘Championship Village’ at Maynooth University.

Teams begin arriving in Ireland on 24 August and the golf gets underway on 29 August with the women’s world championship for the Espirito Santo Trophy. The men’s championship for the Eisenhower Trophy begins a week later on 5 September. Approximately 10,000 spectators are expected to pass through the gates at Carton during the two weeks of competition.

Drone footage showcasing the O’Meara and Montgomerie golf courses at Carton House, where the championships will be staged, has been produced to showcase the courses.

Sinead Heraty, Chief Executive of the ILGU said: “We are delighted to welcome and host such a superior event at Carton House. Ireland is renowned as a golfing location and has produced numerous world class golfers during both the historic and modern era. The Espirito Santo and Eisenhower Trophies promise to provide two weeks of exciting viewing and an opportunity to see some of the professional stars of the future.”

Pat Finn, Chief Executive of the GUI said: “This is the first time that Ireland has hosted an amateur golf tournament on this scale. In every aspect, the World Amateur Team Championships is a spectacular event. It is a rare opportunity to see so many of the world’s best golfers in action. This momentous occasion will act as a boon to the local economy in north Kildare with restaurants, pubs and hotels in demand throughout August and early September.”

Tickets for the events are free of charge but those wishing to attend are asked to register for them in advance at www.watc2018.

Notable past players in the World Amateur Team Championships include Jack Nicklaus (1960), Phil Mickelson (1990), Tiger Woods (1994), Sergio Garcia (1996 & 1998), Rory McIlroy (2006), Rickie Fowler (2008), Stephanie Meadow (2012), Justin Thomas (2012), Jon Rahm (2014), Paul Dunne (2014), Maria Dunne (2014), Leona Maguire (2010, 2012 & 2016)