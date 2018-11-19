St Thomas’ 2-13 Liam Mellows 0-10 – County Hurling Final Reaction

St Thomas’ claimed their third Galway SHC title as Darragh Burke inspired them to a memorable victory at Pearse Stadium over defending champions Liam Mellows, who could only manage four points from play.

The St Thaoms goals came from Man of the Match Darragh Burke 11 minutes before the break and captain Conor Cooney midway through the second-half, but in Eanna Burke and Shane Cooney, in particular, there were some outstanding performances right across the field from the victors.

The prize for St Thomas is a spot in the All-Ireland semi-final against Ulster winners Cushendall, and on this showing the men from Kilchreest, Peterswell and Castledaly will fancy a return to the All-Ireland final.

From the start St Thomas’ were on song — their third victorious appearance in a county final in seven seasons. They pulled 0-4 to 0-0 clear by the sixth minute and despite Adrian Morrissey’s frees cutting the gap to one point on a couple of occasions, Mellows would never level and the soon to be champions deserved their 1-10 to 0-6 half-time lead.

The killer second goal arrived at the end of the 3rd quarter when Eanna Burke picked out Conor Cooney and the Galway forward hit an unstoppable shot past Kenneth Walsh in the 45th minute. With defeat imminent, Mellows moved David Collins into full-forward, but late points from Tadhg Haran and Jack Forde only served as consolation.

St Thomas’ Scorers: Darragh Burke 1-7 (0-3f), Conor Cooney 1-1, Eanna Burke 0-3, James Regan 0-1, David Burke 0-1.

Liam Mellows Scorers: Adrian Morrissey 0-6 (0-6f), Kevin Lee 0-1, Conor Hynes 0-1, Tadhg Haran 0-1, Jack Forde 0-1.

ST THOMAS: G Murray; C Mahoney, C Burke, D Sherry; F Burke, S Cooney, D Cooney; David Burke, J Regan; C Cooney, Darragh Burke, D McGlynn; B Burke, B Farrell, E Burke. Substitutes: K Burke for McGlynn (40), C Kelly for B Burke (43), M Caulfield for Farrell (59), S Skehill for D Cooney (59), D Finnerty for E Burke (62).

LIAM MELLOWS: K Walsh; B Leen, S Morrissey, C Reilly; M Hughes, D Collins, M Conneely; J Hastings, K Lee; A Morrissey, C Hynes, T Haran; E Fallon, C Kavanagh, A Callanan. Substitutes: J Forde for A Morrissey (39), R Elwood for Callanan (39), S Barrett for Fallon (43), C Elwood for K Lee (53).

Referee: Liam Gordon (Killimor)

After the game Sean Walsh spoke to St Thomas’ manager Kevin Lally…

Sean also spoke to winning St Thomas’ captain Conor Cooney and Man of the Match Darragh Burke…

.