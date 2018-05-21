Ronan Mullarney Named As GUI name squad for St Andrews Links Trophy

Flogas Irish Amateur Open champion Robin Dawson is the highest ranked player among a six-man squad selected by the Golfing Union of Ireland for the St Andrews Links Trophy.

Dawson is likely to move into the world’s top 50 following his victory at Royal County Down on Sunday (20 May) and the 22-year-old from Tramore joins fellow internationals Alex Gleeson (Castle), Rowan Lester (Hermitage) and Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk) at St Andrews. Irish Students champion Ronan Mullarney (Galway) and Jonathan Yates (Naas) complete the GUI squad.

The St Andrews Links Trophy is one of the most sought after titles of the season and attracts a world class field. In total there are 13 Irish players competing. Barry Anderson (Royal Dublin), Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint), Tiarnan McLarnon (Massereene), John Murphy (Kinsale), Jack Pierse (Portmarnock), Conor Purcell (Portmarnock) and Jake Whelan (Newlands) are the other Irish hopefuls.

Played over the New and Old courses, the St Andrews Links Trophy is a 72-hole stroke play tournament with 36 holes played on the final day. Round one will be played on the New Course with the second round set for the Old Course. The top 40 and ties after round two progress to the final day when the remaining players face two rounds on the Old Course. Ireland captain John Carroll (Bandon) is team manager for the event.

The GUI’s High Performance programme is supported by Sport Ireland and Sport NI. GUI Squad – St Andrews Links Trophy, 8-10 June, St Andrews: Robin Dawson (Tramore), Alex Gleeson (Castle), Rowan Lester (Hermitage), Ronan Mullarney (Galway), Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk), Jonathan Yates (Naas).S